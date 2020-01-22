A teacher from Wood Dale, Illinois, said the school district had denied maternity leave because of the birth of a child during the summer vacation; case goes to Illinois Supreme Court

WOOD DALE, Illinois. – The Illinois Supreme Court heard a case on Wednesday in which a claim to her maternity leave was denied by her school district after giving birth to her daughter the day before leaving school.

Teachers at Westview Elementary School in Wood Dale can take sick leave after the birth of a child according to the Illinois school code. But Margaret Dynak says the Wood Dale 7 school district did not allow her to take sick leave because her baby was born during the summer vacation.

“I felt very surprised and, at first, shocked by the reaction of the neighborhood,” she said.

“It shouldn’t matter when you have the baby,” said Bridget Shanahan, spokesperson for the Illinois Education Association. “You should be able to use the days you have won.”

The IEA represents educators throughout the state of Illinois. On Wednesday, their lawyers will plead on behalf of Dynak before the Illinois Supreme Court that a “public school teacher has the right … to use 30 days of accumulated paid sick leave … after the birth of her child. “

The lower courts took sides for the Wood Dale school district.

Andrew Challenger, vice president of outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas, said family leave was a hot topic among his clients. Regarding employer trends, he said more companies are adding family leave to help profitability.

“There are studies showing that women are more likely to return to work after parental leave, paid parental leave, and this helps companies build bottom-line results and allows them to continue to have a hand – more diverse work, “he said.

WLS-TV contacted the Superintendent of Wood Dale and the district attorney, who neither replied. The IEA said the Illinois Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision in two to three months.

The child at the center of Dynak’s trial is now almost four years old. She had another child who was also born in the summer; she said she was again denied sick days, but both times took leave without pay to be with her newborns.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.