A teenager who worked at the Scores Strip Club was first discovered in the Orlando drug abuse clinic

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A lawsuit against Scores Gentlemens Club accuses the venue of allowing a 17-year-old girl to perform on the North Dale Mabry Highway stage and give guests one-off performances.

This suit names Roberto C. Torres, III, as the person who introduced the girl to the illegal industry.

According to state records, Torres and his father ran a clinic in the tiny town of Celebration near Walt Disney World.

Torres and the girl met at this drug abuse treatment facility called Parent Support, LLC.

The Tampa Police Department records from the time of Torres’ arrest say that he allowed the girl to stay at his home and then look after her.

“We have heard of traffickers taking advantage of this type of vulnerability and the young girl thinks she finally has someone to take care of them and take care of them,” said Dotti Groover-Skipper, founder of the HeartDance Foundation , Inc.

8 On Your Side went to the building in Celebration and a worker said that Parent Support, LLC, no longer exists. A search in online status records confirmed that this was good.

On Wednesday 8 On Your Side reported the lawsuit against scores. The suit is against scores, an adult entertainment store, and a manager at scores.

“Mr. Torres obviously had bad intentions knowing that she was a minor and made it easier for her to enter the adult entertainment business,” said the victim’s lawyer, Michael Dolce.

Groover skipper thinks Torres is wrong.

“I don’t think it’s really the club’s fault. I think in this case it is the trafficker who knowingly knew she was a minor. I think the majority of the blame should fall on the trafficker,” she said.

8 On Your Side went to different locations in Polk and Osceola in the hope of finding Torres but could not find him.

