[a-ten-years-immediately-after-firm-created-blago-shampoo,-conditioner,-they-are-nevertheless-on-tap]

If former Gov. Rod Blagojevich is wanting for a post-jail job, he could want to call the makers of Blago shampoo and conditioner.

“Maybe this could be some income for him, if he wishes to endorse it and be a spokesman,” claimed Dennis Fath, founder of Delta Laboratories Inc., an Elk Grove Village company of fragrance, skin and hair care merchandise.

Recognizing a advertising gimmick and Blagojevich’s helmet of hair, Fath created the volumizing shampoo and conditioner in 2009, about the time Blagojevich was indicted on corruption prices. He stamped the gold-and-black bottles with “It’s Bleep’n Golden!”

That slogan’s from the infamous wiretap of Blagojevich describing Barack Obama’s “[Bleepin’ golden]” vacant U.S. Senate seat. Federal prosecutors mentioned he required to trade on it for monetary or other added benefits.

According to a enterprise site, Blago shampoo and conditioner are built with “truly bleep’n golden” components that “actually make the hair feel fuller and thicker, or ‘really massive!’ ”

When Fath rolled the Blago solutions out, Delta Laboratories occasionally bought hundreds of bottles a day. It however receives a several orders a 12 months. The corporation delivered cartons to Korea and posted shopper endorsements from as much absent as Japan.

“Only two uses,” wrote a single Pennsylvania consumer, “and I’m already emotion scandalous!”