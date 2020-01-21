A tennis player asked a ball child to peel his banana for him

On Saturday, during his last qualifier, French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit asked a ball child to peel a banana for him. And he went viral for it. I am not an expert when it comes to attracting the attention of the internet, but I will attribute this to a] that a ball child peels your banana and b] that a ball child peels your banana.

I just feel like if you can hold a racket for three sets you can probably peel your own banana. Just my opinion.

However, the ball girl had offered Benchetrit the banana while playing against the Kazakh boy Dmitry Popko, Benchetrit accepted it, but asked the ball girl to peel it for him. Give referee John Blomwho ordered the guy to do it himself, which he did.

The whole thing was spread widely on Twitter Alex Theodoridisand then posted tennis portals on his website.

“So this is the moment when Elliot Benchetrit asks the ball child to peel his banana,” he tweeted. “I’m glad the referee came in and told him he was gone.”

Benchetrit had a tape around a couple of his right fingers, so maybe he couldn’t peel his banana after unscrewing the cap from his bottle. I don’t know, I’m very confused by the request. How to ask a ball child: can you please peel my banana? Hehe thanks.

In addition to Banana, Benchetrit won the match. His first round match at the Australian Open starts this afternoon. He will take on Japan Yuichi Sugita in 11th place. Here you can see the schedule of the tournament. Depending on how far he is in the open, he will probably ask a question or two about the whole thing after the match.