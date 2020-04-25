a terribly appropriate sci-fi thriller starring Dougray Scott

This sci-fi thriller directed by Neoas Hardiman would not be able to come to VOD at a better time. Its rigorously constructed narrative, stemming from an unrecognizable virus spread by a dull fishing trawler in the North Atlantic, will still be captured, but as the COVID-19 pandemic reigns in our daily lives, marine fever feels almost terribly appropriate.

We were introduced to the trawler through the wary eyes of Siobhan (Hermione Corfield), a marine biology student who reluctantly comes aboard to study the “anomalies” in his catch. Her red hair immediately frightens superstitious crew members who think it’s a sign of failure, but husband-and-wife owners Gerard (Dougray Scott) and Frey (Connie Nilsson) need her landing and allow her to stay on board when they sail out the west of Ireland. the coast. From the outset, it became clear that Siobhan is an intuitive scientist who has slightly less dazzling interpersonal skills. When she learns that crew member Omid (Ardolan Esmail) has designed the ship’s surprisingly sophisticated plumbing system, she simply asks him why he has such a “low status”.

There is an effectively illustrated gap in class and worldview between the ambitious Siobhán and the obvious crew members down, as well as the suggestion that a friendly Johnny (Jack Hickey) can help her bridge it. But as he made his feature film debut after directing episodes of “Happy Valley and Inhuman TVs,” Hardiman prudently focuses on the main event: a massive parasitic creature that attaches to the hull of the ship, landing it in the ocean when it causes suspicion. While Siobhán is trying to figure out what this strange squid-squid hybrid might be, she realizes that it is infecting a rapidly spreading virus.

It would be super crazier to say much more, but as sea fever moves smoothly to its final destination, it raises incredibly pressing questions about how to behave in the face of the deadly virus. Do you need quarantine to save others, or do what you see fit in the moment? Corfield, who previously beamed in the 2019 thriller Rust Creek, is equally impressive here as she shows how Siobhan grows confident and gravitated to the crew. Although Hardiman clearly lacks the budget to make the North Atlantic production of her film feel fully expansive, it does not really reduce the tension it creates. Here is an intelligent and highly effective thriller that creates a coiled clock in the coronavirus era.

