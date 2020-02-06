A test company that broke ties with BPD warned in 2012 of potential equity issues

E-mails received by the Bode on Thursday confirmed that Boston Public Schools has been aware of potential equity issues regarding the admission test for its elite exam schools for more than ten years, further underlining the district’s lack of transparency , because lawyers condemning the “damn” evidence, call on BPS to “come clean.”

“The emails are more damning evidence that seems to confirm that (Education Research Bureau) has been raising questions at BPS for years about the validity of using ISEE for exam school admission,” said Janelle Dempsey, lawyer for Lawyers for Civil Rights.

LCR calls for an independent investigation into the case and on Thursday filed a public filing request with BPS and the city to “enforce the release of information related to this scandal.”

“It is important that BPD is well-organized and says they are clear about what exactly is happening, especially in a season where we have a new superintendent,” said Reverend Willie Bodrick of the Boston Network for Black Student Achievement.

A BPS spokesperson said the district had no evidence that it was contacted by ERB eight years ago about potential equity issues about how it tabulated test scores in the fallout after ERB president Thomas Rochon said the company broke ties with the school district. Rochon in an email from the Messenger earlier this week said the district’s scoring methods “have a disproportionate impact on students who belong to under-represented groups.”

On Thursday, ERB shared an email thread from 2012 in which the company asked whether BPS would be willing to cooperate with the organization “to help schools confirm the predictive value of ISEE.”

BPS spokesperson Xavier Andrews condemned ERB on Thursday in a statement to the Messenger: “It is really unfortunate that ERB has chosen to provide publicly misleading and selective information in an effort to defend their product. We do not have any data on ERB that attempt to correct the use of their entrance examination for BPD before 2019. “

“Our outreach to (BPS) on validity studies has always been to ensure the best use of the (ISEE) admission assessment,” Rochon said in an email and noted that he was “disappointed” that the entities could not work together.

After ERB had “notified BPS” that it would no longer provide ISEE, BPS officials contacted ERB for detailed test data to undergo its own validity study. ERB has not yet responded.

Last year, ERB was the only respondent to the district’s request to make proposals for an exam provider. A new RFP will be issued next week.

City councilor Annissa Essaibi-George, chairman of the training committee, said: “BPD must do its job better by being transparent and ensuring that information is available to families.”

She added, “I wish this information was previously publicly shared,” referring to ERB’s decision in April to break ties with BPD that was never disclosed to the public.

Mayor Martin Walsh did not address specific questions about ERB’s claims of Boston’s improper use of ISEE, but backed up Chief Inspector Brenda Cassellius and said, “I am confident in her ability to navigate this neighborhood on a path that every student has access to an excellent school. “