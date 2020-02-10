A Texas teenager tried to prevent a boy from being bullied. He was killed days later, the police say

Samuel Reynolds once gave a teammate the studs off his feet during a soccer game.

So it was no surprise to family and friends that the 16-year-old from Arlington, Texas, who was described as one of the most compassionate and helpful people you could ever meet, withstood bullying.

But what they probably didn’t expect was that Reynolds’ decision to defend a boy selected last week would kill him.

Reynolds died last Friday after being shot in front of his apartment, and his family says the teenage boy behind the bullying is to blame. According to Arlington police, Reynolds’ family reported that he took part in a fight involving the bully and “a little boy” a few days before the shootout.

“After he ended the fight, he got into trouble with the suspect,” said Arlington police lieutenant Christopher Cook. While Reynolds’ family claims he was attacked by the alleged bully, Cook told BuzzFeed News that the authorities are still working to verify this information.

The suspect, identified as a man between the ages of 13 and 15, was arrested shortly after the incident, which was captured on cameras around the apartment complex where both teenagers lived, KXAS reported. Reynolds’ death has caused a lot of sadness in the community and the authorities have condemned the shootout as “so senseless”.

To date, tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to help the Reynolds family and countless honors remembered the second year of school for his “Heart of Gold”.

“He cared about people and did what he thought was right,” family friend Shay Tyes told KXAS.

The deadly confrontation took place in front of the Pinewoods Apartments near the University of Texas on Arlington’s main campus.

Reynolds was seen on a video between two buildings as the teenage suspect approached him, KTVT reported.

“He takes a pistol from the back of the pants he was wearing, points it at the victim and shoots a round,” Cook told reporters, KXAS said.

The police came and found Reynolds, who had a gunshot wound. The 16-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to Cook, a cartridge case has been recovered from the scene, and authorities assume that a 0.40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was allegedly used. The weapon has not yet been recovered, BuzzFeed News reported.

Arlington police chief Will Johnson announced that he had been arrested and tweeted, “We have a lot of work to do in this case tonight.” In another tweet, Johnson described the shootout as “emotionally tough” for everyone involved, stressing that the investigation would investigate how the young suspect ended up with the gun.

The alleged shooter has since been taken to a juvenile detention center and is charged with murder, according to KXAS. It is unclear whether he will be brought to justice as a child or as an adult.

“This senseless act of gun violence has no place in society and in our home community,” tweeted Johnson.

Cook repeated Johnson’s testimony during Friday’s press conference.

“We are fed up with children in our community coming into contact with and owning and using firearms,” ​​he said. “If an adult made this weapon available, you can bet that we will vigorously pursue it.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds’ family, friends, and community struggle with the sudden loss.

“My partner in crime,” Reynold’s mother Madison Fletcher wrote in a recent Facebook post. “He was the definition of silly. My sweet, sweet boy.”

Arlington High School principal, Shahveer Dhalla, wrote: “We are heartbroken.”

“He has touched the lives of many of our students and teachers in Arlington and we will miss him,” Dhalla wrote of Reynolds. “We keep our thoughts and prayers with Sam’s family and friends.”

A large crowd of mourners gathered in the high school parking lot for a candlelight vigil. The videos showed how many Fletcher hugged in tears and encouraged participants to share their memories of their son. Reynolds was an avid soccer player known for “his charming personality and wonderful sense of humor,” his family wrote in an obituary. The teenage funeral is scheduled for late this week.

Russell Laniyan recalled that Reynolds lent his soccer shoes to him when he had none.

“He would do anything to support his friends and loved ones,” said Laniyan, according to the WFAA. “I thank him for the impact he has had on my life.”

“I think that just encourages us to go out and be like Sam and follow the example Sam has given us,” added Laniyan, according to KXAS.