A third of the food in American households is wasted

January 23 (UPI) – Americans may have been guilty of ignoring the old axiom, “Don’t waste anything, don’t want anything,” a new analysis says.

In the results published on Thursday in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics, researchers at Penn State University’s College of Agriculture Sciences found that U.S. households waste almost a third of the food they purchase.

The researchers estimate that consumers waste $ 240 billion in food annually, an average of around $ 1,900 per household.

“According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, food waste generates about 3.3 gigatons of greenhouse gas annually. This would be the third largest carbon emitter after the United States and China.” Author Edward Jaenicke, a professor of agricultural economics at Penn State, said in a statement.

This food waste has an impact on health, food security, food marketing and climate change.

Jaenicke and his colleagues analyzed data from 4,000 households participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Household Food Acquisition and Purchase Survey, known as FoodAPS, using food input data as “input”.

FoodAPS also collected participants ‘biological metrics – including height, weight, gender, and age – and allowed the team to use nutritional formulas to determine metabolic rates and calculate household members’ energy needs to maintain body weight. Output.”

The difference between the amount of food purchased and the amount needed to maintain body weight in their analysis was the measure of the food not consumed and therefore wasted.

In addition, demographic data collected from the FoodAPS survey was used to analyze the differences in food waste between households with a variety of characteristics. For example, households with higher incomes appear to generate more waste, and those with healthier diets that contain more perishable fruits and vegetables also waste more food.

Overall, the team found that the average American household wasted 31.9 percent of the food it received. They also found that more than two-thirds of the households in the study wasted between 20 and 50 percent of the food they purchased.

Even in the least wasteful households, 8.7 percent of the food purchased remains unused.

Households associated with less food waste include households with greater food insecurity – especially those participating in the state-run SNAP food aid program, commonly referred to as “food brands” – and households with a larger number of members. Other less waste households are those who use a grocery list when visiting the supermarket and those who have to travel further afield to reach a grocery store.

“This suggests that planning and food management affect the amount of food wasted,” said Jaenicke. “People in larger households have more options to deal with meals. More people mean that leftovers are more likely to be consumed.”

Waste prevention is also a challenge for consumers, as some foods are sold in sizes that can affect waste, he added.

“A two-person household may not eat all of the cauliflower, so some of them may be wasted, while a larger household is more likely to eat all of it, perhaps with a single meal,” he said.

Penn State researchers found that their results were consistent with previous studies showing that 30 to 40 percent of the total food supply in the United States remains unused – meaning resources to produce the unused food, including land and energy, Water and labor are also wasted.

Apart from the economic and nutritional impacts, reducing food waste can be a factor in minimizing the effects of climate change, as thrown away food is one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

“While accurate measurement of food waste is important, it can be equally important to further explore how household-specific factors influence food waste,” said Jaenicke. “We hope that our methodology offers a new lens that can be used to analyze individual household food wastes.”