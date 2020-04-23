A three-pronged approach to defeating coronaviruses

Readers of Hello, everyone.

We learned this morning that about 26 million Americans lost their jobs during the coronavirus crisis. Currently, the real unemployment rate is over 20%. The United States has crossed 850,000 confirmed cases [those we know so far] and creeps up to 50,000 confirmed deaths [the most common in the world].

As discussed in detail in this story, the reasons for this failure are widespread and complex. We need the ultimate explanation for that. But the immediate priority is to dig the country out of this catastrophic public health and economic pit. So what should I do?

In Fortune’s latest print, we explored the multi-faceted approach we must take to tackle this insidious, and sometimes mysterious, pathogen.

In conversations with dozens of experts in the healthcare industry, the following were revealed: I need a test. We need to be treated. And we need to make a vaccine for long-term protection.

It may seem obvious after months of quarantine, but logistics is much more complex. And there is the opportunity to truly reveal and show whether the biopharmaceutical industry can lead in the midst of the turmoil.

In short, proper and accurate testing helps restart the economy slowly and mitigate risk. Development of effective treatments can reduce the burden on medical systems and hospitals. And if vaccines emerge [and that’s an unsolved problem], longer-term vaccines can provide global peace of mind.

All that is a heavy lift. The good news [very qualitative] is: At least some companies seem to be strengthening. “There is a lot of tension,” said George Scangos, former CEO of Biogen and current CEO of Vir Biotechnology, a company that works on both treatment and vaccines for COVID-19. I am talking. “The number of companies that want to contribute whether you make a lot of money is incredible.”

We will see if those desires can ultimately save what this tragedy has brought.

Read the news of the day and see you next week.

Sy Mukherjee

sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com

Azuki