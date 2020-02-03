A timeline of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship in 20 frames

Miley Cyrus has been blooming since she separated from her husband Liam Hemsworth. She has taken the dating world by storm and lets the whole world know! It is commendable that she is out there so soon. Most of us would still treat ourselves to ice cream, dab our crying eyes with handkerchiefs, and look at the notebook in a loop. Not Miley. She has put her ten-year love story aside and is ready to write a new one. After a decades-long love story, she is determined to finally find the epic love she deserves.

Enter Cody Simpson. The two have been friends for years. When both were single again, it seemed natural for their friendship to get a little more. They understand each other in a variety of ways. Both are musicians, both grew up in the spotlight and they understand what it’s like when relationships are under the microscope of the media. The two singers had a whirlwind romance that was totally shocking to many fans.

After Miley’s year, we’re happy that she’s having fun and smiling again.

20 In 2012, Cody claims that Miley is his star

In an interview with Fuse, Cody was asked if he had a crush on a celebrity. He said: “Miley Cyrus has always been my crush of childhood celebrities. I was a big Miley Cyrus fan and I think she’ll be the best date Disney Star forever. “

If only Cody could see who he is now with in 2012. He was going to die.

19 2015 You are best friends

Three years have passed since Cody described Miley as his celebrity. The two have met since then and have become friends. In an interview with GQ Australia, Cody said, “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of these traditional things – she tries to escape her childhood.”

October 18, Acai Makeout

TMZ sneaked this picture of Miley and Cody on a date … and made fans of social media go crazy. Nobody saw that coming. It also inspired another iconic Miley line to calmly enjoy an “acai bowl and morning makeup session.” Let’s face it – that sounds a lot better than meeting for coffee.

October 17, Instagram Official

It’s been two days since Miley was caught on a date by TMZ. On October 5, she posted a note on Twitter and Instagram telling the world that she was up to date and is dealing with it.

Okay, Miley put it more elegantly, but the important thing is that she will be herself. She also posted a picture of Cody in her Instagram stories, mentioning the many ways he was her type.

October 16, “Baby”

On his Instagram Stories, Cody posted a picture of the two kissing each other and labeled it “Courtesy of Baby Before Swimming”. Miley trolled him when he went swimming on her own Instagram stories. She put a picture of herself in the kitchen with the heading “Baby”. Yes, she put quotes around it.

October 15, Prince Neptune Shout Out

Cody has another account called Prince Neptune. In the bill, he shows his successors his poetry. On October 7, he shared a steaming poem. Many (okay, everyone) assumed that it was Miley. There is even a reference to Elvis records. It definitely sounds like he’s talking about the singer ‘Wrecking Ball’.

October 14, hospital visit

Miley was in the hospital for tonsillitis. Cody was the supportive friend and lover and visited her there. While she couldn’t sing, that didn’t mean Cody couldn’t. He brought his guitar with him and played a song he had written about it. She later put pressure on him to put it into the world because she loved it so much.

October 13, Confirmed to the people

Everyone who followed the two singers on Instagram already knew that they were official. It was another official level when Cody and Miley talked about each other in interviews.

Cody said in an interview with People: “I am very happy. We are very, very, very happy.” He also said that the relationship was not unusual. The two had been friends for years, and when they were both single it felt like a natural step.

October 12, Tattoo Date Night

We said it earlier … Tattoo Date Night is the new dinner and a movie among prominent couples. Fortunately, Miley and Cody didn’t get matching tattoos. Miley walked with a rock and roll heart while Cody had a skull and crossbones on his chest. The tattoos were made by Nico Bassill in his private studio.

October 11, PDA On IG

We need to talk about the photo that has caused such a stir on social media. Miley showed how much she was in love with her new lover. It is very clear to see how well they can deal with each other. We are not sure if the world was ready for this private moment.

October 10th, 18th Golden thing

On October 18, 2019, Cody finally released the song he wrote about Miley. This time he made it clear to the world who the muse for his new song was. He used a photo of Miley as a song art.

The song is called “Golden Thing”. Fans definitely liked this song more than the PDA poem he wrote about the singer.

October 9, Halloween gates

Of course, they had to wear the costumes of the matching couples on Halloween. What good is being in a relationship if you can’t wear matching outfits? Miley and Cody decided to dress up as Billy Idol and Perri Lister of the 80s. It’s a good thing that Cody decided not to wear a shirt for his costume. He probably died in the club and was wearing all the faux leather.

November 8, 21, Locked & Love

For weeks, fans of Miley and Cody speculated that the two singers had split up. They went from the daily post to each other to the radio silence. If it didn’t happen on social media, we all know it didn’t happen. Cody calmed the rumors by showing his phone’s lock screen, which shows a picture of Miley as a toddler.

November 7, Thanksgiving

Everyone panics at the thought of finding a new lover for the whole extended family on vacation. Miley must have been a bit nervous – after all, she had recently divorced. Fortunately, Cody is a gentleman and has been friends with Miley for years. He probably fit directly into this musical family.

December 6, Happy Hippie Holiday

Miley, Cody, Billy Ray, Noah Cyrus and Tish visited my friend’s place for the Happy Hippie Foundation’s annual Christmas party. Miley, Cody and Billy Ray sang the crowd with Billy Ray’s hit “Old Town Road” and sang some Christmas carols, including “Silent Night”.

It was the first time that Miley had performed since voice surgery. There couldn’t have been a better audience since she was surrounded by friends and family.

December 5, Bandit and Bardot

The fans have been waiting for the couple to work together before performing together for the Happy Hippie Foundation. The two have incredible chemistry and crazy voices, so it’s easy to make a song together.

The fans don’t have to wait long. Miley announced the ownership of “Bandit and Bardot”. The name already has an Instagram and only follows Miley and Cody.

December 4th, Cyrus Christmas

Because Thanksgiving went so well together, Cody was invited to Cyrus’ Christmas party. Miley later released a video titled “Just some healthy Christmas content.”

It felt more like a relapse post. It’s been a while since someone saw Miley Twerk. To be honest, we were thankful that their habit of working their way has faded away.

December 3, Christmas night

The two decided to spend some time alone after spending hours with Miley’s family during Christmas. Unfortunately, they didn’t go to a tattoo shop for Date Night. This time they loosened it up. Miley posted a photo on her Instagram Stories that said, “Go out with your best friend as soon as possible.”

January 2, 11th, Cody’s birthday

Since Miley couldn’t be with Cody on his birthday, the two celebrated early. Miley gave him a 19th-century doctor’s bag with his poetry pouch, Prince Neptune.

On his birthday, Miley posted on Instagram to celebrate. She wrote: “Happy birthday to my best friend around the world. I love you and our pirate life. “Maybe this is a reference to his skull tattoo?

On January 22, Cody interviewed the Kyle & Jackie O Show

On the Kyle & Jackie O Show, Cody, who was a champion of The Masked Singer, was asked very personal and invasive questions, from the size of a certain part of his anatomy to the use of paper straws. Of course, they asked him about Miley. Cody said that they were fantastic and that he had no complaints.

