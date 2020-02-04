A timeline with the Boston Red Sox

Mookie Betts grew up to be one of the best baseball superstars, and Boston had a place in the front row.

An 18-year-old when the Red Sox lined him up in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, Betts became a dynamic talent and one of the best all-round players in the game during his six seasons in Boston before moving to the Dodgers on Tuesday. One of the most exciting players in the sport, Betts developed into an MVP in 2018, and able to give a memorable performance or play on a particular night, whether it was at the top of the order, in the right field or on the basic paths.

It was a nice ride, but shorter than most fans had hoped for. Travel through memory with a timeline and highlights from Betts’ Red Sox career:

29 June 2014: An expected debut

Bets accelerated by the minors in 2014, blowing by Double-A and Triple-A in short order. First an infielder, the organization brought him to the outfield awaiting his inevitable next step to the majors, and the hype became louder.

The Red Sox called him on June 28 and set the scene the next day for an expected Major League debut, on “Sunday Night Baseball” against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. With an eighth strike and playing rightfield, Betts collected his first career hit in his second career, a single in the middle of Chase Whitley in the fourth inning of the final 8-5 win of the Red Sox.

April 13, 2015: Double steel versus Nationals

Betts’ playing time was irregular for the remainder of his 2014 rookie year, but he became a daily player for the Red Sox in 2015. Sometimes overlooked, his basic running ability was one of his greatest strengths, and he gave us a glimpse of what was to come in an early season game against the Nationals in Fenway Park.

With David Ortiz on the plate and the shift, Betts showed incredible awareness for a 21-year-old. He stole second and noticed third base being uncovered, he left at blazing speed and hit pitcher Jordan Zimmerman against the bag. After a quick assessment, he was found to be safe.

September 25, 2015: Game-seal home run rob

Betts’ glove was also an elite, and that was evident in the last home series of the 2015 Red Sox season. With a commanding 7-0 lead over the Orioles in the ninth inning, Chris Davis hit a deep drive to rightfield, but Betts was there, jumped over the fence and robbed a home run for the final out of the game, while maintaining the complete rich – game two-hitter.

May 31, 2016: Bets break out

Betts seemed to merge it all in his third big league-season after a productive 2015. In 2016, he claimed himself to be one of the best players in baseball. He was selected for his first All-Star Game when he broke offensively and ended with a .318 batting average, 31 homers, 113 RBI and an MLB-leading 359 total bases in 158 games. Betts also earned his first Gold Glove career and finished second in the American League MVP vote behind Mike Trout.

One of his characteristic moments came to Camden Yards on May 31, where he turned his first career with three homer games upside down and rode five points in a win over the Orioles. He did it again in a win over the Diamondbacks on August 14 in Fenway Park, and he is now in a six-fold tie for the second most three-homer games in MLB history with five of them.

July 12, 2018: A great moment

Betts had a down season in 2017, but he returned in a great way in 2018. With new manager Alex Cora in the dugout, Betts was more aggressive on the plate and the results showed. Betts hit 15 home runs by May 21 and was clearly the best player in the best team in baseball. With a .346 average, 32 homers, 1.078 OPS and another Gold Glove, Betts won the AL MVP 2018 in a landslide.

His characteristic moment came on July 12 in a home win over the Blue Jays. Betts closed an epic 13-pitch at bat against J.A. Happ with a grand slam over the Green Monster, and the emotion of the right fielder was clear when he reached first base. It is probably the most iconic homer of Betts’ career.

“Since I’ve been in the big leagues, that’s probably the most excited I’ve been,” Betts said.

October 26, 2018: Character revealed

Although Betts may never really have embraced the spotlight associated with being a superstar, he certainly used his platform to give back. Hours after Game 2 of the World Series, Betts and his cousin were spotted as they handed out various hot food trays to the homeless outside the Boston Public Library. Betts did not seek attention by doing it, but he received much praise for the good deed.

“It’s pretty cool,” Betts said. “I am blessed with everything I have and I can share it as well.”

October 29, 2018: Also a champion

The late season of Betts has not been great – in 21 games, his batting average was only .227 with a .654 OPS – but he did win a big win in the clinch Game 5 victory of the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series. De Sox led 2-1 in the sixth inning when Betts turned off Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw – now his teammate – with a solo homer that gave them the necessary insurance run.

With the triumph of the World Series, Betts became the first player in the history of the American League to win the World Series, MVP, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in the same season.

September 29, 2019: his last game

The season of Betts 2019 was mostly unrecognizable, but his last play in a Red Sox uniform showed the type of performer that Boston had become used to seeing. Their season finale with the Orioles was 4 in the bottom of the ninth inning and Betts was on first base with Rafael Devers on the plate. Devers hit a helicopter that played second baseman the wrong way, bringing Betts to third, but as the Orioles lazily brought the ball back to court, Betts broke home and scored to give the Red Sox a walk-off victory. He screamed when he got up and celebrated what would eventually be his last Red Sox moment.

After the game, with speculations already starting about what was next, Betts wasn’t thinking too much about his future, but he was thinking about his Red Sox years.

“It was great,” he said. “I can’t thank the fans and teammates and the front office enough for everything. I’m still here. It’s not like I’m gone to anything. I’m not going to concentrate on that now.”

February 4, 2020: Trade

With less than two weeks to go for spring training, the Red Sox struggled with what had to do with Betts – who had one season to go before he hit a free desk and had shown no guarantee that he would sign a long-term extension to stay in Boston – and whether you want to trade it to avoid losing it the next winter for just a compensatory trek. The new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom eventually pulled the trigger and reportedly would send Betts and pitcher David Price to the Dodgers in what will undoubtedly be one of the most talked about deals in Red Sox’s history.