A tiny volcano erupts in the Philippines and the villagers flee

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) – A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital that attracts many tourists because of its scenic location in a lake that is flooded with steam, ash, and stones on Sunday, prompting thousands of residents to flee and officials, Temporarily suspend flights.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the Taal volcano in Batangas province, south of Manila, blew up steam and ashes up to a kilometer high, resulting in a dramatic escalation of its growing unrest that began last year.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but the authorities have attempted to evacuate more than 6,000 villagers from an island in the middle of a lake where the volcano is located.

“We asked people in high-risk areas, including the volcanic island, to evacuate before a possible dangerous eruption,” said Renato Solidum, who heads the institute, over the phone.

Renelyn Bautista, a 38-year-old housewife from Laurel City in Batangas Province, said she immediately fled from home with her two children, including a 4-month baby, after Taal broke out and the ground shook twice slightly.

“We hurried when the air got muddy due to the ash fall and smelled of gunpowder,” said Bautista.

Dozens of international and domestic flights were suspended on Sunday evening at Manila International Airport due to volcanic ash near the airport and nearby flight routes for at least four hours, the Philippines Civil Aviation Authority said.

Taal is more than 60 kilometers south of Manila.

The Vulcanology Institute increased the danger level around Taal on Sunday by two levels to level 3, which indicates a “magmatic intrusion that is likely to drive current activity”. Level 5, the highest level, indicates an ongoing outbreak.

The institute reminded the public that the small island on which the volcano is located is a “permanent danger zone”, although there have been fishing villages for years. She urged the nearby coastal communities to “take precautionary measures and monitor possible seawater disruption in connection with the ongoing unrest.”

Villagers in several villages and towns around the lake were also asked by officials to evacuate to safer areas.

Heavy to mild ash falls were reported in cities several kilometers from the volcano, and officials advised residents to stay indoors and wear masks. Drivers were hampered by poor visibility that was worsened by rainy weather.

Hotels, shopping centers and restaurants line a highland road along a ridge overlooking the lake and volcano in Tagaytay, an important tourist area that could be hit by a major eruption.

Authorities reported a swarm of earthquakes, some of which had to deal with rumbling noises, and a slight bloating of parts of the volcano before the steam-powered explosion on Sunday, officials said.

On Monday, officials suspended classes in Batangas, where power outages were reported, and in nearby Cavite Province to avoid health problems from the ash fall.

As one of the smallest volcanoes in the world, Taal is one of the two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines that lie along the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Approximately 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines, which lie between the Pacific and the South China Sea, making them one of the most disaster-stricken countries in the world.

___

Gomez reported from Manila. Associated Press video journalist Bogie Calupitan contributed to this report.