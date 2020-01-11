A toast to Mingei: shedding light on new uses for both venerable and diligent objects

Loading...

Every piece of Japanese folk handicraft that comes into Montgomery’s possession seems to be destined for a new life. Here on the shore of Lake Lugano, objects that are no longer used in everyday life in Japan or are even threatened with being thrown away find a new purpose and bring new charm.

Bringing art to life: Mariangela Montgomery collects Japanese weaving baskets, which she often uses for her fresh flower arrangements. | HIROSHI ABE

The lamps in the photo on the right, for example, consist of teapots from the 19th century, which are decorated with painted animal and fish motifs. Such kettles are rarely used in Japan today outside of the tea ceremony, but Montgomery has found a place for them on both ends of his sofa.

Dog Life: Jeffrey Montgomery treats the dogs Rupert and Coco as part of the family. | HIROSHI ABE

In the photos below, Katagami paper stencils that have long been used to dye kimonos are framed by clear frames. Montgomery has approximately 400 of them in its collection. It shows them and other Japanese articles alongside antique furniture from southern Switzerland and northern Italy as well as decorative pieces from England.

Escape: Jeffrey Montgomery has a penchant for animal pictures – this flock of migratory birds under two other stencils was carved by Guy Taplin. | HIROSHI ABE

The everyday Japanese utensils made of natural materials blend wonderfully into the Swiss home of Montgomery. This shows how versatile the folk craft can be and how it benefits from loving use.

Cows, chests and checkered carpets: English ornamental cows and a Tibetan carpet with blue and white coloring go well with a framed Katagami paper stencil. The chest was made in southern Switzerland in the 18th century. | HIROSHI ABE

This is the third installment in a four-part series on Jeffrey Montgomery’s mingei folk crafts collection.