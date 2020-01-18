A toast to Mingei: the importance of unknown craftsmen

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND – Muneyoshi Yanagi (1889-1961) was a Japanese writer and philosopher known for his ability to explain the aesthetic ideals of his country to Westerners in a way that was understandable. He analyzed the beauty of handmade arts in the book “The Unknown Craftsman” (Kodansha International, 1972).

Modern masters: Works by leading Mingei masters of the 20th century are arranged on the lawn in the garden of Jeffrey Montgomery. Clockwise from the tall bottle by Bernard Leach (photo center back) are a bottle by Tatsuzo Shimaoka; a flat bowl with an abstract “Two Fish” design by Shoji Hamada (1894-1978); and a plate and bottle with sublime floral designs by Kanjiro Kawai. | HIROSHI ABE

In this pioneering work, Yanagi has shown that extraordinary beauty resides in objects that are made for everyday use. He argued that objects created by honest artisans are often of high aesthetic quality, while artists’ attempts to create something beautiful usually fail. Of course, we have to see this in the context of history, since almost everything before modern times consisted of natural materials that became more beautiful with use and age, compared to modern synthetic materials that look and feel uncomfortable when new and in a flash can worsen.

Japanese tea masters were well advanced when it came to treading artistic and aesthetic paths. You could see beauty in carefully selected everyday items like rustic Korean ceramics, some of which became priceless treasures over time. At first, imported Korean and Chinese objects were highly valued for their artistic quality and rarity, but then tea masters like Sen no Rikyu recognized the aesthetic merits of ordinary Japanese applied art. Soon afterwards, artisans who worked with ceramics, metalwork and bamboo baskets were commissioned by tea masters to produce utensils and flower containers for urban cultivators, especially for those in the cultural capital of Kyoto.

The father of folk handicrafts: Muneyoshi Yanagi (1889-1961) founded the Mingei movement (folk handicrafts) and later the Japan Folk Crafts Museum in Tokyo with potters like Shoji Hamada and Kanjiro Kawai. His writings inspired many to see beauty in honest craftsmanship in a time of increasing industrialization in Japan.

Originally everyday objects were taken for granted. It was probably just a reaction to industrial-era materials that made Yanagi aware of the inherent beauty of natural materials. Today we are focused on the abstract, because that has been the trend of modern art since the middle of the 20th century. It is for this reason that so many of us are drawn to the splash of ash glaze on a medieval pot or the sculptural shape of an old wooden pot hook.

Jeffrey Montgomery feels very attached to Japan and its culture and has an eye for aesthetic quality in applied arts. He often says that this or that object “just got it”, which means that it is an outstanding piece of indescribable beauty in mere words.

He also recognizes that, for example, the decorative designs on ceramics are sensitive to the curved surface and shape of the object and are attractively varnished from all angles. He is also fascinated by the way Japanese artisans use the negative space – the unpainted part of a design – to complement and improve what is painted. This reveals a highly developed artistic sense, which is refreshingly different from the norms of composition in the West.

Elegance from the inland sea: these are three examples of Ishizara, a type of stoneware that was produced in large quantities in the Seto ovens during the late Edo period (1603-1868). Characteristic are decorations that are inspired by motifs from nature or folklore and quickly painted in underglaze blue or iron oxide. Its pleasing, artless quality appeals to many admirers of Japanese Mingei (folk art). | HIROSHI ABE

Until modern times, the craftsman had a low status in Japanese society, and daily life was hard. How could such humble people create such deeply beautiful objects without cultural education?

Traditionally, artisans learned by watching their seniors work on the most difficult tasks for beginners. Gradually the apprentice would start doing things, and then his future would depend on how advanced his skills were. Yanagi suspected that a single artisan would resort to Jiriki (an inner force that emanates directly from his soul without the need for reason), while groups that worked together on a kiln, for example, were based on Tariki, a mystical collective force that was greater than the sum of its members. Your creations made by such inner forces can be instantly appreciated by anyone with sensitivity. Neither thought nor intellect can interfere with the deep pleasure the objects bring.

This is the last part of a four-part series on Jeffrey Montgomery’s mingei folk crafts collection. “Crafted Japan”, an exhibition with a selection of Mingei pieces from Montgomery’s collection, can be seen at the Museo Vincenzo Vela in Ligornetto, Switzerland, until March 8. You can find more information at www.museo-vela.ch/vela/de /home.html.

