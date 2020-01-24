A tour of the only museum dedicated to Rosa Parks on the Troy University campus

Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was an African-American activist in the civil rights movement best known for her key role in the Montgomery bus boycott. The United States Congress called her “the first lady of civil rights” and “the mother of the freedom movement ”.

She was born on February 4, 1913 in Tuskegee, Alabama. Her parents were James and Leona McCauley, while her maternal grandparents were Rose and Sylvester Edwards. Both grandparents of parks were former slaves and strong advocates of racial equality; The family lived on the Edwards farm where parks grew up.

In 1932, at the age of 19, Parks met and married Raymond Parks, a hairdresser and active member of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The couple had no children.

Ms. Parks speaks in 1969

After graduating from high school with the support of Raymond, Parks

has been actively involved in civil rights issues by joining Montgomery

Chapter of the NAACP in 1943, which also acted as the chapter’s youth leader

Secretary of the NAACP President E.D. Nixon – a post that she held until 1957.

Parks was arrested on December 1, 1955, for refusing to instruct a bus driver to leave their seat with a white passenger. She had stopped working in a Montgomery department store where she worked as a seamstress. The driver, who saw white people standing on the bus, asked four black people to give up their seats for them. Three did, but the fourth woman refused and said she was tired of giving up. The bus driver had the authority to refuse service and could call the police to have a black man removed.

Police arrested parks at the scene of the crime and accused them of violating Chapter 6, Section 11 of the Montgomery City Code. She was taken to the police headquarters, where she was released on bail later that night.

The Montgomery Bus boycott of African Americans followed crippled

City traffic system.

Although Parks wasn’t the first person to oppose the bus separationNAACP believed that she was the best candidate for legal challenge after being arrested for civil disobedience in violating Alabama segregation laws.

In her memory the Rosa Parks Library & Museum is in operation to guide people through the historical moments.

A youthful park

“Located on the Troy University campus when she was arrested, the Rosa Parks library and museum is an interactive experience for all ages. The tour begins with a three-dimensional representation of Ms. Parks’ refusal to vacate her place and her subsequent arrest. This presentation, which uses the dialogue from the time, as well as a graphical representation of the bus ride should draw the attention of adults and children. After the presentation, everyone in the room stood still and stared at the wall, forgetting to enter the next section of the exhibition.

“The museum continues with artifacts from the Montgomery bus

Boycott, along with descriptions of the needs of those involved

in motion. “

With many walk to work and go to church During the boycott, people who tried to help others by taking them to work were fined or arrested if they accepted money for gasoline. However, the churches in Montgomery that supported the movement had found a brilliant solution to the problem.

City bus Rosa Parks was arrested on

The tour also made a short speech by Ms. Parks. “The museum’s collection contains a number of historically significant artifacts, including: the original log of Mrs. Parks’ fingerprint arrest, a city bus from the 1950s in Montgomery, original works of art such as statues and quilts, court documents and police reports as well as a restored station wagon from 1955 (known as the “rolling church”) for the transport of demonstrators. “

The museum is not large, but a visitor can spend an hour or two visiting all of the exhibits. The museum is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MLK speaks to an audience with Rosa Parks in session

The facility is the only museum in the country dedicated to Rosa Parks. The authorities say their mission is to honor their legacy and boycott legacy by providing a platform for scientific dialogue, civic engagement and positive social change.

You will become Rev. Dr. Meet Martin Luther King, Jr. and see that

Mass impact of the Montgomery Bus boycott and civil rights movement on the

World too.

Troy University is a public university in Alabama. It was founded in 1887 as the Troy State Normal School in the Alabama State University system and is today the flagship of the Troy University System.

Pink parks with Desmond Tutu in the 1980s