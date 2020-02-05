A trailer that is too high hits the Penang pedestrian bridge near the ferry terminal and almost causes it to collapse (VIDEO) | Malaysia

A 16-wheel vehicle with a construction crane almost tore off a pedestrian bridge after part of the crane got stuck below at Weld Quay in Penang, February 5, 2020 – Photo by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, February 5 – A bridge in front of the Penang ferry terminal on Weld Quay nearly collapsed onto the busy road that evening when a 16-wheel trailer crashed into it.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the 6.30pm incident. The local fire department has blocked off a section of the pedestrian bridge that is now out of shape.

Operations manager PBK II, Saiful Bahri Shaik Abddul Kadir, said the trailer had transported heavy machinery and crossed Jalan Pengkalan Weld even though the height limit had been exceeded.

“The incident led to the pedestrian bridge being visibly damaged. No injuries or casualties were reported and the police and Penang Island City Council are on site to barricade the street from the public, ”he said in a statement.

A video about the consequences of the incident showed that the bridge’s support frames were almost torn from their foundations by the impact of the collision and the bridge itself was bent outwards in the direction of the traffic flow.

