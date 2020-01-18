A transformative deal for nature

NEW YORK – This October, representatives of the 196 parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will meet in Kunming, China, to adopt a new global framework for biodiversity. Like the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, this new agreement could represent a turning point in our dealings with nature.

However, advocates of biodiversity must learn an important lesson from climate activists. Global climate protection measures only picked up speed when it became clear that there was more to it than just the environment and that transport, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and many industries would need to be redesigned.

Likewise, the rapid loss of biodiversity that we observe is much more than just nature. The collapse of ecosystems will endanger the well-being and livelihood of all people on earth. Accordingly, the CBD has to go beyond the traditional term “conservation” to address all relevant sectors of the economy and civil society.

Since its inception after the Rio Earth Summit in 1992, the CBD has largely led countries to set up new protected areas, so almost 15 percent of the world’s land area is now under some kind of park designation (although the share of protected areas is in the sea) is much smaller) , Despite this relative success, biodiversity loss has continued, suggesting that conservation areas are necessary but not sufficient. In order to slow and stop the rapid decline of species and habitats, we need to examine how human societies deal with land and marine landscapes and what resources are derived from them.

From today’s perspective, all of our economic incentives aim to promote activities that contribute to biodiversity loss. Agriculture, infrastructure and urban areas are growing rapidly, as are extractive industries such as forestry, mining and fishing.

Only 5 percent of the planet’s land surface remains untouched by human activity, and that portion is likely to continue shrinking if we don’t make changes soon. A 2015 study by scientists from Nature Conservancy found that building roads and energy infrastructures (including renewable energy) along with mining and agriculture could double and triple the conversion of the remaining intact wild areas in South America to converted countries in Africa by 2050.

The responsibility for protecting nature has traditionally been with ministries of the environment, park managers and conservationists, all of whom will be sitting at the negotiating table this year. To be truly transformative, the global biodiversity framework after 2020 must also include finance, planning, transportation, energy and agriculture officials, especially those who have the power to bring about change across economies.

For example, ministries of agriculture are critical to preserving natural habitats and protecting corridors for the biodiversity of pollinators and other wildlife. To slow the conversion of habitats, governments can make agricultural subsidies dependent on environmental considerations and require foreign agricultural companies to provide evidence that imports are generated without changing natural habitats.

Similarly, power generation, transportation and infrastructure are the main causes of biodiversity loss, requiring more robust ministry planning and mitigation efforts that go well beyond those charged with conservation. Whether through regulation or incentives, governments need to do more to minimize the impact of these activities on nature. And if avoidance is not possible, projects should be needed to offset biodiversity loss by investing in the restoration of degraded or deforested land. To this end, the new framework should provide guidance on how certain sectors can improve over time.

A clear agenda is needed to ensure real accountability and transparency. But what should the individual countries be responsible for? The Nature Conservation Agency has proposed a metric based on the “net profit for nature” that enables the parties to demonstrate the improvement in the state of natural habitats and biodiversity in production landscapes such as agricultural land compared to the previous year.

Admittedly, this type of indicator is more difficult to measure than standard benchmarks such as protected acreage. However, with new cost-effective spatial technologies such as global positioning systems, geographic information systems, and remote sensing, the data needed to measure progress is within reach.

Saving nature is not just a government job. It must be an effort for society as a whole. Even with optimal legislation and enforcement, governments are unlikely to be able to address all major causes of biodiversity loss. Supporting businesses, local governments, indigenous communities, civil society groups and religious organizations will be essential. A sector-based approach that supports “net profits for nature” can be a platform on which all those involved voluntarily commit to our overarching goals.

The international community has less than a year to negotiate a framework that can change our relationship with nature. If governments want the CBD meeting in Kunming to be a turning point, they have to do the hard work of reworking our land and sea resources at all stages of extraction, production, and consumption. This can only happen if negotiators acknowledge that the Global Biodiversity Framework is not just a matter for environmentalists.

Linda Krueger is Senior Policy Adviser at Nature Conservancy. © Project Syndicate, 2020

