A Tribute And The Unpublic Interview

In January 2011, Mudkiss Fanzine asked me to interview musician Ivan Kral, who was born in the Czech Republic. On February 3, 2011, Ivan replied by email to 5 of my questions, bizarre 9 years to the day I received news about his death. He didn’t get the last 5 questions for unknown reasons, but maybe life got in the way. It has never been published, so here is my very short interview with Ivan Kral for the first time.

John: Were you interested in music and composing music at a young age?

Ivan: Yes. My parents listened to classical music, so I constantly heard it. I think I composed a terrible piece on the piano when I was five. Later the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holliday, Louis Armstrong, Emma Destinova and the Czech composer Jaroslav Jezek filled the air. It dawned on me that a great two-minute song was as exciting as a symphony. Who needs 30 musicians and all that structure and control? One good song and singer, it’s all you need.

What influence did your early years in Prague have on your view of life and your music?

We only knew the world within our closed borders. This was under strict Soviet control in the 1950s. When I heard Lucille from Little Richard on Radio Free Europe, it was so exciting. I was angry that our government was disrupting radio signals. I discovered our miserable existence when we were denied music, TV and clothing from the West.

What was the first band you were in?

Saze (English translation: Soot), after that Lucille moment, I wrote songs on guitar and formed a Saze band in high school. I wrote and sang in Czech, but we also played a Chuck Berry song once. Our record was on the hit parade, just when I died at the age of 18 to states. I thought I missed my chance to make a career in music someday. I almost stayed behind!

When did you meet David Bowie?

In 1979 at Rockfield studios in Wales. We recorded Iggy’s “Soldier” album and became friendly. I didn’t know if I was in the band of Iggy or Patti because I flew to Florence, Italy after the last show of Patti Smith Group.

From the stage I filmed a wild audience of political protesters, riot police and crazy fans – very exciting but tense. Quite a contrast with the serene Welsh landscape and horses.

How did you meet Patti Smith and work with her?

I studied at the university of the great poets, such as Rimbaud and Baudelaire. In about 1973 I saw Patti reciting passionate poems in New York. She formed a band, so I auditioned on bass and guitar. We worked together on Horses plus three more albums until she broke up in 1979. When she returned as a solo performer in the mid-90s, I was already back in Prague, composing for films and singers.

~

Ivan Kral was a renowned guitarist, songwriter and producer. He worked extensively with Iggy Pop and Patti Smith, but also Blondie and other bands. Kral is best known for his work with Patti Smith in the 70s, when he wrote the song “Dancing Barefoot,” later covered by U2. Kral can be heard in many of Patti Smith’s classic albums, including Easter, Wave, Horses and Radio Ethiopia. He worked with Iggy pop and wrote the song Bang Bang with Iggy, he also played on the albums Soldier and Party.

In the early years there were still some unfinished projects for Kral. He had met Bowie’s former guitarist Mick Ronson and was about to get a band together. Kral was scheduled to work with Chris speeding and John Cale, but the projects never became successful.

Ivan plays in this recording of “Because the night” with the Patti Smith Group on The Old Gray Whistle Test, filmed at the BBC.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHw4pFuXXl0 (/ embed)

Kral was the subject of a TV biopic “Dancing Barefoot” from 1995, directed by Zdenek Suchý, with many clips and interviews. Ivan won a Czech Grammy Award for best producer, best video and best song.

Kral was also a filmmaker and released ‘The Blank Generation’ with Amos Poe, he had learned to use a second-hand Super 8 camera and recorded his band members from the early NYC punk scene, mainly in CBGB, with bands like Blondie, Ramones , New York Dolls, Television and Jayne county.

Ivan’s album “Always” would be his last recorded release in 2014. Unfortunately he died on February 3, 2020, he will be missed by many.

The website of Ivan Kral can be found here with many interesting stories and photos over the years. More information about the film The Blank Generation here.

Words and interview by John Wisniewski (this is her first piece for Louder Than War).

Related