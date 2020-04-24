A Trump Navy Ship Ordered to Combat Cartel Exploiting Coronavirus Affected Hardly By COVID-19, Other Countries Must Help

A U.S. battleship who carried out President Donald Trump’s anti-drug mission he recently linked, which he linked to stop the spread of the corona virus, is now suffering from a serious disease outbreak. Because a seaman needs medical attention, other countries help.

The Navy announced on Friday that a sailor aboard the USS Kidd Arleigh Burke class missile destroyer “tested positive for COVID-19 after being medically evacuated to the United States from operations at sea, April 23.” A senior Pentagon official told Newsweek that members of the service were “evacuated from the ship through assistance in coordination with partner countries in Central America.”

A Navy official confirmed foreign aid to Newsweek and put an official count of COVID-19 cases confirmed at USS Kidd at 18. But senior Pentagon officials said there were “more possibilities” “closer to 30”, given the distance restrictions. from smaller ships. “The ship has been forced to return from the East Pacific to its port in San Diego, where it heads on Friday.

Trump announced the USS Kidd’s Enhanced Counter-Narcotics Mission on April 1, and during a press conference, linking the mission to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must not allow drug cartels to exploit a pandemic to threaten American life,” he said.

At that time, a senior government official defended Trump’s characterization of the mission to Newsweek, adding that the narcotics trade “could contribute to the spread of the virus among various groups of people and great distances.”

However, other senior US officials condemned the mission, telling Newsweek that the mission had actually been developed several months ago and was designed to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and had no connection with stopping the spread of the corona virus.

The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer, USS Kidd, transited the Pacific Ocean, as part of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, January 25. Both ships have since been hit by a new coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration has intensified economic and political pressure on Venezuela and its allies led by the left, Cuba. Responding to the spread of the new US military off their coast, Caracas and Havana officials have denied involvement in transferring drugs in the region, with Maduro accusing the US leader of trying to divert attention from the growing crisis affecting public health and the economy in the country.

The latest coronavirus outbreak came just over a week after a U.S. sailor those who tested positive for COVID-19 died. Sailors were assigned to the USS aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt class Nimitz, which on Friday had suffered more than 800 cases of new corona virus disease that had infected more than 880,000 people in the United States, the worst-hit country in the world. .

The disease has raised concerns about the readiness of the US military, a problem that has begun to be tracked by the U.S. intelligence community. February 27, according to documents reviewed by Newsweek. However, the Navy regularly maintains it capable of carrying out its duties throughout the world as it struggles to curb the spread of the corona virus among its ranks.

“The first patient transported has improved and will carry out isolation on our own. We take every precaution to ensure we identify, isolate and prevent further deployment on the ship,” said Rear Admiral Admiral Don Gabrielson, head of the US Navy’s Southern Command Command South / US The 4th fleet said Friday in a press statement.

“Our medical team continues to coordinate with ships and our focus is the safety and well-being of every Seaman,” Gabrielson added.

The chart published by the US Southern Command details Operation Enhanced Narcotics Countermeasures announced by President Donald Trump on April 1.

U.S. Southern Command