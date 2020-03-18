An independent radio station has raised “serious concerns” about the “disrespectful” treatment of prisoners in a UK women’s prison.

The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) found that while HMP Eastwood Park is “well regulated” and treating inmates well and “courteously”, the cases of some female immigrants are causing “great concern”.

Gloucester’s prisons usually have three to four inmates at any one time, and according to an annual report, “all transgender violators are included in the general population”.

However, it was noted that some were separated for more than five weeks while decisions were made later.

It is unclear what the discrimination was, but the arrest of people who have little or no contact with other prisoners – known as solitary confinement – has been strongly condemned by the UN.

Recent reports have found that incarceration for more than 15 days is another form of torture that can cause and aggravate the mental well-being of inmates who are already ill or have mental illness.

IMB leaders Arthur Williams noted that some of the civilian prisoners in Eastwood Park had been detained for more than 42 days – which is much more than the long-term UN warning.

“Many incarcerated inmates are involved in prison,” said Williams, “but those considered dangerous to others were elected for more than 42 days, before being deported.”

He added that the IMB sees this as “cruel”.

Citing concerns about rehabilitation, the IMB said it was recently informed that there would be no investment in 2020-21 in the “new classrooms expected”, which could mean less education to help women rehabilitate.

It added that the services for the homeless were ‘not good enough even though they were showing improvement’, and ‘homelessness and lack of progress’ after the women were released.

The report also said there was no reason for the people in the area to help those detained without violence.