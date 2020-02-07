A unique solution helps Muslims to pray at the Tokyo Games

Finding a suitable place to pray could be a struggle for the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials, and supporters coming to the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

The answer might be to roam the streets of the capital on the back of a truck.

Until the start of the games in July, prayer rooms will be available in the athletes’ village under construction. However, some venues may not have a dedicated area.

There is also a lack of prayer rooms in hotels and public areas across Tokyo.

This is where the Mobile Mosque comes in, a fully equipped, 48 square meter prayer room that opens on the back of a parked truck.

The rear of the converted truck can be widened within seconds. The vehicle also has Arabic signage and outdoor taps for cleaning before the service.

The Yasu project, the organization behind the company, plans to perform outside of the venues during the Olympic Games, which run from July 24th to August 9th.

The organization’s CEO, Yasuharu Inoue, hopes that both athletes and supporters will use the truck.

“I want the athletes to start with the greatest motivation and to cheer the audience on with the greatest motivation. That’s why I did it, ”said Inoue, pointing to the white truck that was parked next to the Tokyo Tower on Wednesday.

“I hope that there is awareness that there are many different people in this world and that it is about promoting a non-discriminatory, peaceful Olympics and Paralympics.”

Tokyo 2020 announced on Wednesday that they were looking for different ways to provide adequate facilities for all religious groups.

“The organizing committee is preparing a list of religious or religious centers that residents of the villages can contact or visit during the games upon request,” an email from Tokyo 2020 said.

“In the venues of the games, prayer rooms for athletes and spectators in different faiths are taken into account when planning the operation of the venue.”

According to an investigation by Waseda University, there were 105 mosques in Japan at the end of 2018. However, since these are spread across the country and many of them are small and on the outskirts of Tokyo, it can be difficult for Muslims who have to pray five times a day.

Inoue said he has spoken to several Olympic committees, including Indonesians who wanted to help their athletes.

Topan Rizki Utraden, an Indonesian who has lived in Japan for 12 years, first came to the Mobile Mosque with his daughter.

He said it could be difficult to find a quiet place to pray in Japan, especially outside of Tokyo.

“It is really difficult to find mosques near you,” said Utraden.

“There is no problem when you are in the city, but it is difficult when you take a trip outside of Tokyo.

“Sometimes I pray in a park, but sometimes the Japanese look at me like ‘what are you doing?'”