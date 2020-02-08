A Universal Classic gets the right remake

Universal fell hard on her face with the mummy. It’s one of the most annoying fins of the 21st century, as the studio has gone so far. They were planning to build an entire monster universe based on their classic monsters after this devastating popcorn movie. Trying to address everyone, Universal did not address anyone, the film was bombed and the Dark Universe killed before it was even alive. Soon, though, one of the studio’s classic monsters can break out and grab the attention of the public.

The trailer of the invisible man

Blumhouse inherited the universal character, based on the incredible 1933 classic, and transformed it into a bigger villain in a horror movie it contained. The original had a dark sense of humor and is fun, but there was some misinformation that director Leigh Whannell reaches 100 in his tough, R-rated remake, which is as toxic to masculinity as invisible. Writer-director Leigh Whannell has a very specific, grounded and contemporary take on the material. There is a vision that Mummy and the Dark Universe did not have.

Warning, like the previous trailer for The Invisible Man, this preview can go too far. If you want to get into the movie without a spoiler, consider skipping the trailer:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WO_FJdiY9dA (/ embed)

Go small, then go big

“Go big or go home” is not always true, especially in film production. It is ironic that Blumhouse, a company known for generating massive successes in shoe budgets, is going to be upgraded to Universal with a budget that is a weak piece of mummy. Prudently, after the film’s failure, Universal returned to Blumhouse to start from scratch and do something fresh and new with one of their monsters.

From its appearance, it was a clever move on the studio side after the disastrous and embarrassing decision-making. The mummy had a production and advertising budget of $ 345, though probably more than the studios tend to underestimate the exact number. How Much Does an Invisible Man Cost? From a productive standpoint, only $ 9 million. It is clear which model and film is the safest bet, but years ago it was not as obvious to Universal. Now, they have seen the light and are handling their monsters more carefully.

What to do with all these monsters?

The Universal classics are not great movies. They are glasses because of the characters, not because of the action or the movie stars. There’s no reason for Wolf The Man, Frankenstein or Frankenstein’s Bride to become action stars similar to the Marvel superheroes that Universal desperately wanted. This is not just who they are. The invisible man, based on the trailer, seems to understand it.

It is a grounded horror that strikes at natural and modern human fears, similar to Universal’s original classical horror. Some time ago the studio tried to do another large-scale renovation with the Frankenstein Bride with Angelina Jolie and other great talents, but they left work just before filming began. Again, another case where we put too much money into a property that does not require it. With the invisible man, Universal is taking a step in the right direction.

Summary

What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy Award-winning Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a scary contemporary obsession inspired by the classic Universal monster character.

Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes a violent, controlled relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist and falls into the darkness of the night and disappears to hide, assisted by her sister (Harriet Dyer, The InBetween), his childhood friend (child). Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (HBO’s Storm Reid, Euphoria).

But when abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Netflix’s The Haunting of the Hill House) commits suicide and leaves a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects that his death was a farce. As a series of mysterious coincidences turn deadly, threatening the lives of those he loves, Cecilia’s logic begins to unfold as she desperately tries to prove she is being hunted by someone she cannot see.

Invisible Man opens in theaters on February 28.