A unsuccessful Blackburn Rovers transfer, stripped by rivals, and now in Paraguayan prison

“If any Premier League supervisor was questioned if they wished to signal a person who has been Environment Participant of the Calendar year two times they would be intrigued.”

Remarkably, individuals ended up the words of then-Blackburn manager Steve Kean in 2011, who sensationally came near to signing Ronaldinho from AC Milan for a nominal £6.2million rate.

Ronaldinho is noticed as a person of the biggest players of his generation

The mercurial Brazilian is arguably the most entertaining player to have graced the wonderful recreation.

In his key many years at Barcelona, his flicks, tips, feints and flawless procedure lit up the the Camp Nou – the place he struck 94 ambitions and additional 71 assists in just 207 appearances, earning himself the Ballon d’Or in 2005.

He later moved to Milan, and while he confirmed glimpses of high quality, he by no means manufactured the magic as constantly for the Italian giants.

And right after three decades with the Serie A club, every person questioned wherever Ronaldinho would close up next.

Ronaldinho in motion versus Real Madrid for the duration of his time at AC Mlian

However for the Leading League and the Ewood Park faithful, his proposed switch to Blackburn under no circumstances materialised.

But what was the cause for Ronaldinho’s rapid decline adhering to his move to Milan? We at talkSPORT.com have in-depth precisely what went erroneous for a person of the all-time greats of the game…

The early indications of his decrease grew to become evident during his remaining 12 months at Barcelona.

Brazil’s celebrity trio of Ronaldinho, Adriano and Kaka finally failed to supply in the 2006 Earth Cup, the place they had been despatched crashing out of the match by France in the quarter-finals.

And despite reaching his greatest plans and helps tallies at Barcelona in his past year, Ronaldinho’s skilled obligation to teach began to dwindle while his enjoyment of a evening out grew to become all the more recurrent.

In simple fact, it is believed his indulgent life-style turned so too much that he was usually drinking on the streets of Catalonia with good friends right until the early hours of the morning – and usually the evening prior to crucial league or Champions League matches.

But it wasn’t just his off-area exploits that noticed his influence at Camp Nou deteriorate, it was also the emergence of Lionel Messi.

Even though the Selecao’s key gentleman was on the wane, the Argentine was emerging as just one of the most interesting potential customers in entire world soccer.

And it was when the latter grabbed his to start with Barca hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with True Madrid in 2007 numerous believed the apprentice had grow to be the master.

Ronaldinho was no extended the untouchable member of the Blaugrana’s star-studded side.

In actuality, he was extremely disposable – and that was crystal very clear when Frank Rijkaard was dismissed and Pep Guardiola was handed the reigns at the club.

Ronaldinho and Deco had been instantly axed by the new main in town as Messi was solid into the spotlight – as defined by previous Arsenal ace Alexander Hleb.

“Ronaldinho and Deco came to coaching drunk,” he told V OKA TV . “That’s why Ronaldinho and Deco ended up bought in 2008. For the reason that they were being afraid that they would bring down Lionel Messi.”

The emergence of the Argentine spelt the commencing of the close of Ronaldinho in his primary and he swiftly sealed a £25m change to Milan in 2008.

Messi’s emergence ay Barcelona spelt the close for Ronaldinho

Inspite of getting European champions at the time, it was crystal clear Ronaldinho experienced still left a workforce on the increase for 1 that was in excess of the hill.

There had been unquestionable times of brilliance, but it was Carlo Ancelotti’s blunt assessment of the ahead that in the end summed up this interval of his vocation.

“The decrease of Ronaldinho has not surprised me,” Ancelotti defined. “His physical affliction has always been very precarious. His talent has by no means been in concern while.”

Ronaldinho has normally beloved to bash

Immediately after 3 yrs of highs and lows with Milan, together with a Serie A title, he rejected a move to the Premier League to indicator for Blackburn, who had been trying an formidable rebuild less than new proprietors Venky’s.

David Beckham was one more participant they were being seeking at, with Kean also intrigued in bringing the previous England captain household after spells with Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

But an formidable swoop for Ronaldinho, who was reportedly set to get a £20m a few-12 months deal from Rovers, never ever arrived off.

Rather, he returned dwelling for a lap of honour at a collection of clubs in Brazil – which include Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, and Fluminense.

His to start with landing place observed some achievement as he lifted the Campeonato Carioca, Taca Rio, and Taca Guanabara, with the skilful ace scoring 28 ambitions in 72 game titles ahead of a economical problem observed him give up the club.

Flamengo received a few trophies with Ronaldinho in their facet

Atletico Mineiro ended up up coming on his farewell tour, but Ronaldinho wasn’t to bow out with a last prosper.

In 2012 he starred for the club on their march to a 2nd place complete in Brazil, earning the Campeonato Brasileiro’s Participant of the Season award – the Bola de Ouro.

And a calendar year on he served them get their very first at any time Copa Libertadores, scoring 4 targets and building seven. This variety earned him the 2013 South American Footballer of the Year.

This, nevertheless, would be the last of his highs and soon after showcasing at the 2013 FIFA Club Globe Cup, where Raja Casablanca stripped him of his kit following defeating Mineiro in the semi-finals, he was shortly on the go yet again.

Ronaldinho is stripped of his package by Raja Casablanca players at the 2013 FIFA Club Earth Cup

His agreement at Mineiro was cancelled and in 2014, immediately after a quantity of eccentric gives, such as a person from Basingstoke Town, he pitched up in Mexico with Queretaro.

Ronaldinho took his new facet all the way to the perform-offs and even arrived at the final but he couldn’t reduce a 5-3 defeat across two legs, despite the fact that the club continue to progressed to the 2015/16 CONCACAF Champions League.

He designed an affinity with the Queretaro followers and upon his exit, mentioned: “I want to thank all the Mexican country for all the times that I have lived with persons so exclusive, you will be without end in my heart. Thank you incredibly considerably the Country Gallos Blancos, which produced me very proud to have on this shirt and protect this club.”

Ronaldinho was adored by supporters during his time at Queretaro

A return to Brazil arrived in July 2015 but his time with Fluminense was shortlived.

Just two months into an 18-thirty day period deal he and the club agreed to mutually terminate the contract soon after very poor sort saw him criticised by the club’s supporters.

Fluminense sporting director Mario Bittencourt reported of the conclusion: “Ronaldinho asked us for a meeting. He respectfully advised us he didn’t really feel he was able to accomplish as very good as he wanted and that it was a negative circumstance for him.

“He created a terrific gesture in expressing he wasn’t currently being the participant he felt he could be ideal now.”

Ronaldinho in motion for Brazil in opposition to Ghana at Fulham’s Craven Cottage ground.

Immediately after a year devoid of a club, he then opted to ply his trade in Futsal, with each other with other legends of the game these as a Man United icons Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Michel Salgado, and Hernan Crespo.

Just one final Futsal stint with the Delhi Dragons followed in 2017, but a year later his brother verified his retirement.

He said in January 2018: “He has stopped, it is ended. Let us do a little something really major and wonderful following the Russia Globe Cup, likely in August.”

Ronaldinho is banged up in a Paraguayan jail

In a remarkable and unlikely turn of events, Ronaldinho, who is nonetheless only 40 years old, is now strutting his stuff in a Paraguayan jail immediately after allegedly attempting to enter the country with a faux passport.

He has by now humiliated his inmates by netting five targets in a match, although he has also taken part in a foot volley match.

And while his demise from the world’s best footballer to a prisoner is tragic – it could have been predicted.

Ronaldinho experienced the globe at his feet at the age of 26.

He experienced gained the Entire world Cup, Champions League, LaLiga, Copa America and the Ballon d’Or – is it truly shocking that he lost his motivation to accomplish at the optimum degree?

Let’s hope he can study his lesson this time so we recall only his golden working day and not his misdemeanours.