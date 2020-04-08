A US medical officer honors a group of men while standing next to Mike Pence

Dr Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks at a meeting with the press of the White House Coronavirus Task Force (Photo by Sarah Silbiger / Getty Pictures)

Dr Anthony Fauci compared the coronavirus to HIV / AIDS when talking about gay stability – while standing next to Mike Pence.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is leading the US effort against the coronavirus, made the comment at a brief White House briefing Tuesday while citing evidence showing that COVID-19 had a significant impact on black Americans.

Dr Fauci, who has worked on the same project since 1984 and reviewed the AIDS response, in particular the description of HIV / AIDS.

Dr Anthony Fauci says the ‘bravery and dignity’ of people in the dark clouds is critical.

He explained: “Sometimes, when you are in the midst of a crisis, it illuminates some of the weaknesses of our society. As some of you know, a large part of my work has been attributed to HIV / AIDS.

“If you look back, a long time of great concern, especially in the gay community, was only when the world realized how homosexuals did this with great courage and respect and power … that completely changed the mindset. the same among the same-sex group.

“I see a similarity here, because health disparities exist for African-Americans. Again, the odds are here, they are just as bright as they are legitimate, because again, when you have a coronavirus-like problem, (few people) are suffering illegally.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, speaks while President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen (Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Pictures)

Dr Fauci confirmed about the impact of coronaviruses on African-Americans: “It is not that they get infected on a regular basis; then when they become infected, their diabetes – diabetes, hypertension, obesity – these are the things that keep them in the ICU and ultimately they kill most people. ”

Mike Pence knows every thing or two about timely discrimination during the AIDS crisis.

The disappointing comments about HIV / AIDS were made mainly because the second vice-president Mike Pence had been suspended near Fauci the entire time.

As chief of the right wing of the Indiana Policy Review Foundation in the 1990s, Pence directly advocated for domestic violence in Fauci’s terms – arguing that homosexuals should not be protected legally because “homosexuality is a little less common. “The choice of the individual, and of course, is a learning process”.

In force in 2000, Pence published a resolution calling for the funding of HIV / AIDS to be withdrawn from “organizations that celebrate and promote practices that support HIV transmission,” which appears to be an LGBT + community.

Instead, Pence applied for financial support from “organizations that help those who want to change their sexual orientation”, which has led to him accusing him of providing support for conversion. Of course, here he denies this, though he did not contest it at any time before becoming the second president.

During the governorship of Indiana between 2013 and 2016, Pence’s cuts to HIV testing and the ban on needle exchanges led to the largest cut in HIV / AIDS in the state’s history, leading to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Not much has changed for Pence, who likes to give speeches on World AIDS Day while only calling out the damned names.