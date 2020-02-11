A USF professor’s patent could slow the spread of the coronavirus in China

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – As the death toll officially exceeds 1,000 and Americans are still quarantined overseas, the outbreak of the coronavirus is getting worse by the day.

However, a professor at the University of South Florida could hold the key to slowing the spread.

Dr. Yogi Goswami is an inventor and respected professor of chemical engineering and biomedicine at the USF. He has developed a unique technology that not only filters air, but also kills viruses and other pathogens that are too small to filter.

“As the air flows through, all viruses in the air are completely destroyed,” said Goswami from his office on campus.

Now he wants to find out how to get to the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.

The inspiration for the invention came from his son Dilip, who suffered from asthma and allergies at birth.

“We were able to take care of his food allergies,” said Goswami. “But I found that there were certain things in the air that I couldn’t watch out for.”

Twenty years after Goswami developed his patented technology that generated free radicals that destroy pollutants through photoelectrochemical oxidation, his son made the patent a win. The two Goswamis are co-founders of Molekule, a company that sells its unique air disinfection equipment.

Dilip called his father a few days ago about a friend’s parents. Both doctors work in Wuhan, China. Goswami’s technology could slow the spread of the virus, especially in hospitals where doctors and nurses are at serious risk of infection.

“We don’t know how to do it, but we’re ready to help,” said Goswami.

Goswami has approached both lawmakers and the CDC to connect with people who could help get their devices into the right hands.

