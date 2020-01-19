A vaccine against mice against mice can help prevent infections in humans

HEARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut researchers are involved in a new and potentially important attempt to break the cycle of wild animal and tick infections leading to the transmission of Lyme disease to humans.

The key is to find a way to give a specially developed vaccine to white-foot or deer mice, carriers that are one of the most important ways that Lyme disease bacteria end up ticking and ultimately infecting people.

Scientists from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station recently completed a three-year study that delivered vaccine-coated food pellets to mice in the backyards of 32 homes in Redding.

In a recently published article on the study, researchers reported a 26% decrease in the number of white-foot mice infected with Lyme caught in those Rescue homes. Fewer infected mice means fewer infections in the ticks they bite and then people bite later.

The purpose of the Rescue field trial was to “fight the rodent reservoir (from Lyme disease) to reduce tick infections,” said Scott Williams, an agricultural scientist at the experiment station and one of the co-authors of the article.

“Less infected ticks generally mean fewer infections in the field,” said Kirby Stafford III, the entomologist and chief scientist at the Agricultural Experiment Station in Connecticut.

US Biologic is now seeking regulatory approval to sell these anti-Lyme disease mouse food pellets to the general public, but corporate officials refused to speculate when those approvals could come.

“We are going through the process quickly,” said Chris Przybyszewski, Executive Vice President of US Biologic, who was also co-author of the published scientific article on the Rescue study. “We are really looking forward to marketing this and making it available to people.”