A virus spreads from China to the United States, an Australian isolated in a context of fear of a global pandemic

The first US case of potentially fatal coronavirus has been confirmed in Washington State, reports the Washington Post.

A Washington state man was diagnosed with a pneumonia-like illness after flying to the United States from China.

In Australia, a man from Brisbane was placed in solitary confinement after returning from a Chinese province suffering from a respiratory illness.

Queensland health chief Jeannette Young said the Brisbane man is recovering at home but will undergo further testing for the new coronavirus, which has already proven fatal abroad.

A Queensland Health spokesperson said the man had recently returned from central China with respiratory illness.

“Because the man went to Wuhan, coronavirus is one of the conditions for which it is tested,” he said. “The man will remain isolated until his symptoms have disappeared.

Face masks have been sold and temperature controls at airports and stations have become the new standard as China strives to control the appearance of a new coronavirus. Photo / AP

Face masks have been sold and airport and station officials checked passenger fevers as China on Tuesday sought to control the epidemic of a new virus that has spread to four other countries and territories and is threatening to spread further during the lunar New Year travel rush.

Anxiety has increased both at home and abroad after Chinese government expert Zhong Nanshan confirmed fears on public television Monday night that the new type of coronavirus could spread from person to person.

Six people died and 291 were infected in China, the National Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

Share prices for some mask sellers rose on Tuesday, but markets fell across much of Asia as investors worried about the potential impact on tourism and the economy.

Concerned about a global epidemic similar to SARS, another coronavirus that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003, many countries have adopted screening measures for travelers from China, in especially those arriving from Wuhan, the central city where the virus appears. have its origin.

Wuhan airport guards pointed electronic thermometers at the travelers. Several online retailers were sold from masks, which were sold for more than 10 times their original price. Users of the popular social media platform Weibo urged others to wash their hands and stay at home.

Outside of the Wuhan medical treatment center, where many coronavirus patients receive treatment, several workers were dressed in bodily injury protective suits, supplemented by glasses, masks and plastic wrapped around their shoes.

While many wore masks in Wuhan, the streets were far from empty and people seemed to continue their regular activities.

“I’m not that worried,” said Helen Cao, a resident of Wuhan who was shopping on a downtown avenue lined with shops and full of pedestrians. Like many in the city, she started wearing a mask after hearing Zhong’s assessment of human-to-human transmission.

“Maybe people in other places are more concerned about our health, but the people of (Wuhan) actually continue to eat, go out and walk, nightclubs in the evening,” said Cao. “Everything is very normal, everyone wears masks, nothing more.”

The first symptoms of the new coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath.

The first cases, at the end of last month, were linked to a seafood market, and the transmission was said to have been transmitted from animals to humans. Authorities had previously not confirmed human-to-human transmission.

The new virus has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush. Photo / AP

In addition to 258 cases in Wuhan, more than 20 have been diagnosed in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong Province to the south and Zhejiang to the east. Four cases have been confirmed abroad among Chinese travelers to South Korea, Japan and Thailand. A Taiwanese businesswoman who has just returned from Wuhan has tested positive for the virus, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control reported on Tuesday.

Fifteen medical workers also tested positive for the virus, said the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

Two cases in Guangdong were people who had not visited Wuhan but fell ill after family members returned. Zhong cited them as evidence that the disease had spread among humans.

Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States were among the countries that increased airport screening. Chief Australian medical personnel Brendan Murphy told reporters that three weekly direct flights from Wuhan to Sydney will be provided by border security and biosecurity personnel.

“Please take all possible precautions,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Minister of Health and other government departments.

The coronavirus family includes those that cause colds, but some found in bats, camels and other animals have progressed to more serious diseases like SARS, or severe respiratory syndrome, and MERS, respiratory syndrome. from the Middle-East.

The possibility that the virus can be spread between people increases the chances that it will spread faster and more widely. The Chinese government has estimated that people will make about 3 billion trips during the Lunar New Year travel season, but some social media users have said they could stay home due to concerns over the virus.

A woman wears a face mask as she prepares to board an intercity bus with other migrant workers in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province. Photo / AP

In his first public remarks on the disease, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on government departments to quickly release information about the virus and deepen international cooperation.

When SARS started infecting people in southern China, the Chinese government first tried to mask the severity of the epidemic, which ended up killing nearly 800 people. The cover-up was revealed by a senior doctor.

Gabriel Leung, dean of medicine at the University of Hong Kong, said the Chinese authorities responded much faster this time.

“Our underlying assumptions are that the strength of the infection is very different now … because so many public health measures have been taken and so many procedures have been carried out,” Leung told reporters during the interview. a press point.

Leung, who has been heavily involved in the response to SARS, said modeling shows that cases will increase in the coming weeks, but the epidemic will gradually lose momentum as the precautions take effect.

At the moment, the new coronavirus seems to be much less deadly than SARS.

“Based on current information, an animal source appears to be the most likely main source of this epidemic with limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts,” said the spokesman for the World Health Organization, Tarik Jasarevic, during a briefing.

“Based on the current data, some new cases appear to be suffering from milder illnesses that lie in the milder part of the spectrum of symptoms caused by respiratory disease,” said Jasarevic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang promised tough measures to fight the virus.

“We will resolutely contain the spread of the epidemic,” said Geng.

Surgical masks were mandatory Tuesday at the Beijing United Family Hospital, where all visitors had their temperature taken at the entrance.

At a Shanghai drugstore, a merchant by the name of Liu Zhuzhen said that more than 100 people had purchased masks before noon. They were already exhausted, although they had recently been restocked.

3M, a popular American brand in China for anti-pollution masks, was sold without a mask in its official online stores on the e-commerce platforms Taobao and JD.com from Tuesday afternoon. Other retailers sold 3M masks at a premium price, including as much as 40 yuan ($ 7) per mask. The websites that track prices online display the same masks used to sell for 3 yuan (53 cents) each.

State broadcaster CCTV quoted Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang as calling for travel restrictions.

“Unless necessary, people outside should not come to Wuhan and citizens of Wuhan should not leave town,” said Zhou.

– AP

