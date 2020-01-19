A warehouse full of Hurricane Maria supplies discovered in Puerto Rico; Director of emergency management dismissed

An Puerto Rican emergency management official was ousted after discovering a warehouse containing supplies from Hurricane Maria.

A video posted on Facebook shows a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of cases of water and other essential supplies that would have gone back to the hurricane that hit the island in 2017, ABC News learned.

With this new discovery, the governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vazquez, sacked Carlos Acevedo, the director of the Puerto Rico emergency management agency.

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring aid to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources were kept in a warehouse,” she said.

Vazquez said she had given authorities 48 hours to investigate the reasons why the supplies had never been made public. Vazquez has appointed the head of the Puerto Rican National Guard to head the Office of Emergency Management.

Prior to his dismissal, Acevedo dismissed the alleged wasted supplies in a statement.

“The citizen who entered today to share the images on social networks violated the security perimeter, which represented a risk for him. For this reason, our colleagues asked him to leave the area,” said the press release. .

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and left thousands dead. Critics said it caught local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and led to a delayed response due to a lack of communication and organization.

The aftermath of the recent earthquakes of 6.4 also revealed that the island would not be ready if another hurricane hit the area vulnerable to storms.

