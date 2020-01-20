A warm protest in BC’s Clack Creek Forest

.MLF, .MLF__header {

Jimmy Jeong

Warm protest

A group fights for a forest on the Sunshine Coast that could be lost

Bright patches of the Clack Creek Forest color point on the Sunshine Coast in BC. The felt hearts attached to the trees are visually striking protest symbols when the area is waiting for the ax – in the truest sense of the word. Deforestation rights to the forest were auctioned off to Squamish, BC’s Black Mount Logging company in May 2019, and cutting down would negate local community hopes of expanding Mount Elphinstone Provincial Park. Technically speaking, Clack Creek is not an “old greenhouse”, but a term for forests with trees that are 250 years and older and offer protection for the province. The oldest trees are around 160 years old. Ross Muirhead of the Elphinstone Logging Focus (ELF) conservation group that started the cardiac campaign says that the ecologically diverse habitat for moose and plant species must be protected and the chance of maturation maintained. ELF hopes that the protest will convince the province and the company of the importance of the area. The hearts also remind that the protectors of the forest are on alert. ELF has set up a monitoring station where community members look for logging activities so they can take action when love does not prevail.

UPDATE January 20: On January 12, Black Mount Logging started its project in Clack Creek, where half a hectare was cleared before an ELF member entered the active fall zone, paused operations, and stopped logging. The company applies for an injunction to have an ELF roadblock removed.

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Maclean magazine as The Big Picture, entitled “Warm Protest”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

