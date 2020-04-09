A well-known public forum about traffic jams stolen by homosexuals

The councilors tried to hold a meeting to discuss the results of the trial, but it was confusing when it interrupted and played gay porn.

South Somerset District Council members held a meeting held yesterday (April 8) via Zoom to discuss road repairs in Yeovil, Somerset Live reports.

People were invited to participate in the event, but some of the attendees decided to make a phone call to share adult content.

Two users trampled on cancers and gay porn in a virtual conference.

Two users joined the names with “Ben Dover” and “Mike Coxlong” and ordered the hostages. At one point during the call, porn was heard playing in the background.

In the middle of a news release that was planned around the clock, one of the users posted a photo of two men kissing.

If we can have this all right and good, I think this is the way to go about meetings.

The problem came to a head when one of the users was said to be a cancer survivor, David Gubbins. Councilor Peter Seib said he would remove one of his cellphone users from following the incident.

Gubbins says if they step down they will stop public access to the opportunity and “go ahead with the police”.

However, the councilors were able to run the instruments at the end of the call.

Despite concerns, councilors will continue another meeting next week.

Speaking at the end of the special meeting, Mr Gubbins said: “When you see the amount of content we have – I call them something, but the audience here – the keywords have now come into conflict.

“If we can achieve that, I think this is a way to get on with the meetings. It gives them a lot of opportunity to hear the discussion.

“There are currently 47 at this meeting. It is the best in the south. “

In the meantime, councilor Dave Recardo has asked for an IT specialist to take part in the next meeting aimed at preventing such actions.

“Today’s distraction from the public has not worked out well and I don’t want to see it again,” he said.

Another meeting is scheduled for April 15.