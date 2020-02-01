A woman ashamed after a video of her rescue from a frigid lake in Michigan goes viral

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Michigan – A woman faced a barrage of shame after a video of her rescue from an icy lake went viral.

Korisa Miller said she was fishing with a friend in Michigan Monday afternoon when she lost her footing, fell from the dock and slipped on the ice.

The ice broke and Miller ended up in freezing water 36 degrees to the chin. Within minutes, she could no longer feel her legs. Nearby fishermen detained Miller until the police arrived.

The body camera video from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office shows a responding officer trying to hoist her onto the dock.

“Help me. I’m numb,” can she be heard to implore. “I’m completely numb. I’m stuck.”

After 15 grueling minutes, Miller was put in safety.

However, when the sheriff’s office posted this video on Facebook, trolls flooded the comments section, shedding light on the situation by insulting Miller’s weight.

Some people came to Miller’s defense and wrote, “Thank goodness they brought him out on time and ashamed of people who criticize his body shape.”

“The trolls out there have to realize that there are people who will defend themselves … You must raise people instead of killing them,” Miller told Good Morning America.

