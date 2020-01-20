A woman charged after the discovery of Erin Schweikert’s body in a plastic bin inside the South Philadelphia basement

PHILADELPHIA – A woman is now facing charges after authorities found a teenager’s body in a plastic bin last week in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia office of Sherriff and the Philadelphia police found the body of 18-year-old Erin Schweikert in the basement of a house in Block 2100 on Porter Street on January 16, 2020.

Police are serving a home theft warrant, but police told Action News that police are also investigating a possible case of human trafficking.

“The special victims unit came here with our sheriffs to deal with a human trafficking problem. They were looking for a missing woman who was about 18 years old,” said Philadelphia sheriff Rochelle Bilal.

Authorities found five people, three men and two women inside the house before discovering the body. Some lived at home, according to Bilal.

One of the women was added to the warrant for failing to appear in court on theft charges, sources said. The woman and the other four were arrested.

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office confirmed on Monday that Maddison Leidy has been charged with the abuse of a corpse, forgery of evidence, and false identification to a law enforcement officer. Leidy is currently in police custody.

Charges against others arrested last week have yet to be released.

Leidy has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.

According to sources, Schweikert’s death currently appears to be accidental. Investigations to date have revealed that Schweikert may have died from an overdose.

