A woman cries for help with an Amazon echo as Corazonavirus dies: ‘Alexa, help me’

A 66-year-old woman struggling with a coronavirus romance has been asking Alexa for help in her last days.

As reported LouAnn Dagen (pictured above) died after being transferred to the emergency room on Saturday Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital In Michigan. After the death of Luan Anna his sister Penny Dagen, COVID-19 found 40 records of the patient’s Alexa recordings requested on it Amazon Echo show There were local authorities and even a little friendship.

According to Amazon, Alexa devices store messages in order to “improve the accuracy of dealing with Alexa.” Penny shared a moving message from Louis to the locals NBC station News 8 – including a recording of what he said:

“I am just happy,” he said. I need to find a way to fix it. Can you help me cope with the pain? “

Among other things, the Michigan resident said:

“Alexa, help me.”

“Oh, Alexa, I am

“How do I get to the police?”

According to News 8, LouAnn has worsened her susceptibility to the virus, with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke almost 10 years ago. A Kent County Hospital official said the official cause of death was “coronavirus infection, diabetes and high blood pressure.”

Penny, who talks to her sister regularly, was called by medical staff on Saturday and told that Luan had been put on a respirator. He remembers:

When I asked him if his heart had stopped, he said, “No, he didn’t want that.” His heart stopped, and that’s it. Half an hour after the call. ”

Penny thought about her sister passing by.

“It’s good that (I) know he’s not in pain now, but I miss him … He’s in pain now because he’s in heaven, he’s walking … I’m happy for him because he’s with his mom and dad.”

Luan was one of 31 residents Metros A nursing home that tested positive for COVID-19 in Cedar Springs. In a statement to News 8, a Metron spokesman said he had received excellent treatment at the site before being admitted to hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Luan Ann Dagen’s sister, family and friends. Due to the patient’s privacy policy, we are unable to share information about the patient’s physical and mental health with their caregiver. Our team will treat his pain and symptoms.” Both guidelines and clinical guidelines were followed. These symptoms developed rapidly and were rushed to the hospital on the advice of the medical team. “

So very ruined. Our hearts go out to the hearts of Penny and other Luenne loved ones.

