A woman in pants is standing on the US-Mexico border at the time of her arrest

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the woman, who suffers from flu symptoms, stood up and dressed completely while she was near the Mexican-American border.

A 27-year-old Guatemalan woman was being questioned at the Chula Vista border patrol station near San Diego on Wednesday, according to a complaint filed by the ACLU and the San Juan Family Family Services. Has been taken. Diego with the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.

The woman, who was holding a trash can for support, was repeatedly told to sit down and wait for it to be processed. According to ACLU interviews with the family, her husband took off his pants when he heard the baby’s cries to reveal the baby’s head, while their daughters witnessed the event from the age of 2 or 12.

“This horrific case is the latest and most bizarre example of abuse,” said Monika Y. Langarica, an ACLU lawyer.

A report by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which was released a few days after the incident on February 16, describes a contradictory version of events.

The agency said in a statement that the family was arrested after entering the country illegally, but “did not appear to be anxious and did not seek medical attention.”

“Thanks to the medical resources at our stations, this woman and her child were well cared for and underwent immediate medical attention,” said Aaron Hitke, head of the patrol. “Our officers are well-trained in unexpected management, and I’m proud of what they’ve done to take care of this mother.”

A CBP spokesman told The Independent that after an internal investigation into the complaint, the agency “strongly opposes unsubstantiated allegations against our agents.”

“Based on this information, the CBP supports the heroic actions of personnel and medical agents on the scene and welcomes the response (the Office of Homeland Security Inspector General),” the spokesman said.

Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal wrote a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Inspector Joseph Kafari requesting an investigation into the incident, as well as other reported abuses of pregnant women.

In the letter, Mr Blumenthal said the woman would not allow bathing after giving birth, and after returning from the hospital to the border patrol station two days later, the baby blanket was refused.

“No one should be treated this way,” Mr Blumenthal said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this woman is not the only one who has experienced indescribable treatment at the hands of the CBP.”

