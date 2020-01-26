A woman shot a former state trooper and injured two other police officers in a cigar lounge

A former Illinois state soldier was killed and two others injured when a woman opened fire in a cigar lounge before taking her own life.

The Friday night footage, which was recorded on surveillance video, apparently showed several people watching TV in a media room when the woman behind the victims got up “without apparent provocation”, Lisle police said in a press release.

The woman draws a pistol, shoots a victim in the head, and then shoots the other two victims several rounds, the department said before pointing the gun at itself.

One of the victims, the 51-year-old retired Illinois police officer Gregory Rieves, died of injuries in a nearby hospital, the Illinois State Police said.

He retired about a year ago and “was known as a great person that many people loved to think about,” said Brendan Kelly, director of the Illinois State Police, at a press conference on Saturday.

The other two victims, Illinois State Police Trooper, retired Lloyd Graham (55) and Trooper Kaiton Bullock (48) are in serious but stable condition, according to the police.

The police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Lisa V. McMullan. The authorities said that she had no criminal history or contact with the police. She had a valid gun owner’s pass and a concealed carry pass.

She fired a total of seven bullets, the police said.

“The suspect and the deceased victim attended high school (Proviso East in Maywood) in the 1980s, but we haven’t determined whether their relationship was more than a friend,” said the police. “They are also known for visiting Lisle’s humidor (the cigar lounge) at the same time.”

Interviews with Bullock and Graham will not start before Monday, the police said.

“Our hearts are heavy for the loss and injuries of our ISP colleagues and they remain in our minds as we conduct this investigation,” Lisle’s incumbent police chief Ron Wilke said in a statement.