A woman used her toes to call 911 after her hands and fingers were crushed while changing tires

The innovative thinking of a North Carolina woman saved her life when she caught her hands on the roadside on Sunday evening and changed a tire.

The 54-year-old woman, whose name the officials did not name, was on Interstate 95 in South Carolina when her car got a flat tire, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, stopped on the breakdown lane along the freeway.

“She removed the flat tire and replaced it with the spare tire when the jack slipped and the car fell and pressed both hands between the tire and fender,” said a fire department statement.

The department said that she was caught in excruciating pain by the road alone. In the next 35 minutes she was able to take off her shoe and, after many attempts with her toes, dial 911.

Emergency teams that were in the area to clear up after another accident came to rescue them, but encountered a problem.

“You unsuccessfully used a Prybar and then deflated the tire to remove the air. However, the car just fell when the tire was deflated, ”the statement said. “With the Prybar, they could free one hand.”

Another fire truck came and successfully freed the woman’s other hand with a hydraulic spreader.

The woman said that the woman had suffered serious injuries on both hands and on all fingers. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

