A woman who stabbed her partner said `` Thank you, Jesus '' when told that he was dead

A woman who fatally stabbed her partner with a 7-inch kitchen knife in her home in Manurewa says she was defending herself and her teenage son after enduring years of domestic violence.

It has now been revealed that when the police arrived, she was heard to say, “I have just murdered someone I love”, and when her death was confirmed, she exclaimed, “Thank you, Jesus”.

Karen Anne Ruddelle is on trial at the Auckland High Court for the murder of Joseph Michael Ngapera.

The 56-year-old man died on November 14, 2018 after Ruddelle stabbed him twice in the chest with a kitchen knife during an argument.

The couple had been drinking before the incident.

Ruddelle, then 57, was first charged with armed assault.

However, this charge was later withdrawn and replaced by a murder charge.

Ruddelle does not deny stabbing Ngapera – but pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

She claims that she was simply trying to defend herself and her “baby” from the violent nature of Ngapera.

The trial, before judge Matthew Palmer and a jury of eight women and four men, began this morning and is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Once the jury was formed, Crown counsel Chris Howard opened the case against Ruddelle.

He said that the day before the murder, Ruddelle and Ngapera went to the Crates and Cues bar in Manurewa.

They “socialized and drank, largely without incident”.

“It was a good night, a good time,” said Howard, adding that the couple drank regularly throughout the night.

At 3 a.m., they were dropped off at Ruddelle’s address by her nephew.

“At this point, there was no sign that anything was wrong, but about an hour and a half after they were dropped off, emergency services received a call from Ms. Ruddelle’s son 111,” said Howard .

Ruddelle’s son Potu Cameron was woken up by his 14-year-old brother.

Cameron found Ngapera lying on the dining room floor on his back – no response, no pulse and no obvious stab wounds.

He called 111 and attempted to revive Ngapera, but his injuries were fatal.

While working on Ngapera, Ruddelle was “hysterical”.

“It is the Crown case that Ms. Ruddelle stabbed Mr. Ngapera in the chest, twice with a knife

with a 19 cm blade, “said Howard.

He said that one of the blows penetrated Ngapera’s heart.

Howard told the jury that Ruddelle and Ngapera had a difficult relationship.

At one point, Ruddelle had a protection order in place and Ngapera chased her “threatening to bottle it”.

He was charged and sentenced for this.

There have been other family related incidents during their stay together.

But in September 2018, said Howard, the protection order was quashed at Ruddelle’s request.

He said there were “no signs of animosity in between” in the hours before the death.

When the police arrived, they found a knife hidden behind a laundry basket in the living room.

It will be confirmed later during the post mortem examination that Ngapera was stabbed once, then the knife was completely removed from his chest before the second stroke.

Ruddelle was said to have been extremely upset when the police arrived at the scene – and made a number of comments on the alleged murder.

First of all, she was heard saying, “I just murdered someone, someone I loved so much”.

Then she asked an officer, “Did Joseph leave?” and when he was told that Ngapera was dead, Ruddelle would have been heard saying “thank you, Jesus”.

While talking to another officer, Ruddelle started talking about the incident.

She told him that Ngapera “came to her as he always does”, that she “grabbed the knife” to protect herself.

She signed the notes taken by this officer, but then changed her mind and crossed out

her name.

Howard said the jury may hear evidence that Ruddelle was the victim of domestic violence – but that he should consider the murder charge in connection with the night of Ngapera’s death.

He said there could “be” a problem of self-defense during the trial.

“If it were, it would be a complete defense against the charge, and you will have to find him not guilty,” he told the jury.

But they should be sure that Ruddelle had no intention of mortally injuring Ngapera when she seized the deadly weapon.

“She could have used non-lethal force,” he said.

“She could have left the room … she could have called the police.

“There was no reason to grab the knife.”

The jury will begin hearing from witnesses today, including Cameron and other family members, first responders who attended the scene and people from the bar.

They will not hear about Ruddelle’s youngest son because his family had not authorized his maintenance.

Defense lawyer Shane Cassidy also addressed the jury today with an opening statement.

He said he wanted to alert them to the issues that the defense would ask them to consider.

“Karen has done something she has rarely – if ever – done before,” he said.

“She called one of her own children for help.

“She and Joseph were arguing and during this argument, he got angry and he came to her as he always does.

“But she knew what was going to happen.”

Cassidy said that two of Ruddelle’s children were at home that night – her youngest and Potu, a

adult.

“It was Potu that she called for help … but it was the 14-year-old who answered this call.

“At the age of 14, he then stood between his mother and Mr. Ngapera and pushed, pushed Mr. Ngapera in the chest with his two hands, forcing him against the wall.

“At that point, Karen instinctively picked up what was close, a knife on the table, stood between her child and her partner and stabbed Joseph twice in the chest to protect [her son] from what ‘she thought he was going to follow.

“Without the fact that [the boy] intervened when he did it and the way he did it – this particular use of force at that time would not have been necessary.

“It is this fraction of a second, this moment, that will be important to you in your deliberations.”

Cassidy said it was the case with the defense that Ruddelle loved Ngapera and wanted to marry him – despite his violence.

“She killed the man she loved – but she did not want or have any intention of him dying,” said

Cassidy.

“What she was thinking about, what she was thinking about when she caused her death was her son.

“The defense tells you in these circumstances, given what they knew about Joseph, that they had the right to protect themselves and perhaps more importantly, their son.”

The trial continues.

DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you are in danger now:

• Call the police at 111 or have friends of your neighbor call you.

• Run outside and go where other people are.

• Shout for help so your neighbors can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don’t stop to get something else.

• If you are a victim of violence, remember that it is not your fault. Violence is never acceptable.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm daily – 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women’s shelter: a free national crisis line operates 24/7 – 0800 shelter or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: to provide specialized cultural services to African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. 24/7 crisis line 0800 742 584

• It’s not good: information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz