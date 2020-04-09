A woman whose secret footage reveals the Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal is dying – world news

Linda Tripp, a Pentagon publicist whose secret footage of Monica Lewinsky talking about having sex with President Bill Clinton, led to his empire, died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Her former lawyer Joseph Murtha has confirmed the death, and U.S. media quoted family members as saying she died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tripp was the US Department of Defense’s public relations officer when her associate Lewinsky, who was an intern at the White House in the mid-1990s, told her she had secretly had sexual encounters with Clinton in the Oval Office.

In conversations that Tripp secretly recorded, Lewinsky said the two had had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions and that she had saved the blue dress she wore during one, which still has spots of Clinton seed.

Tripp then took the footage to independent prosecutor Ken Starr, who used them to expand a separate investigation into Clinton.

Clinton initially denied the relationship, saying from the White House, “I did not have sexual relations with this woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

But Tripp’s footage and the blue dress she persuaded Lewinsky to save as an “insurance policy” opened the case.

In 1988, Clinton was eventually executed by the House of Representatives and was tried before the Senate for lying and obstructing justice. He was released.

The affair made Tripp a villain for Democrats and Clinton supporters, but a lesser hero to Republicans.

Tripp said in a 1999 interview, on the day of the Clinton acquittal, that she did not complain even though she had received numerous threats.

“The public has no idea … absolutely no idea what Monica endured,” she told NBC.

“It was worth doing what I thought was my patriotic duty.”

She was later forced into the job, in which she was politically appointed, when Clinton stepped down in January 2001.

She then moved to Middleburg, Virginia, where she ran a Christmas store, a sleigh ride, with her second wife, Dieter Rausch.

Lewinsky, who made it clear at the time that he was feeling deeply betrayed, tweeted earlier Wednesday about Tripp after news broke that he was seriously ill.

“Regardless of the past, when I hear that Linda Tripp is very seriously ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult it can be for her family.”

