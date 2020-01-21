A woman’s dog enters an animal trap on Cumberland County Creek

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A woman’s dog paw was caught in a small animal trap while walking in the local park. Fortunately, the police say the dog is fine. Now the question remains: why was it there when traps are not allowed?

Along the Conodoguinet Creek Bank near Hidden Creek Park in Silver Spring Township, a woman walking her dog found something that wasn’t entirely hidden enough.

“It’s smaller than the size of your hand,” said Chris Raubenstine, chief of police at Silver Spring Township.

A small animal trap. According to a Facebook post by the owner, her dog stepped on it.

“Fortunately, it didn’t do much damage to the dog,” said Raubenstine. “Though I wouldn’t have wanted it to be my dog.”

Raubenstine said a compassionate Samaritan helped free her dog, but also threw the trap into the stream.

“We couldn’t restore that,” said Raubenstine. “Traps must be registered with their owners. That might have contained some information that we could have used.”

The boss said it is also worth noting that the trap looked old and rusted. It could have been months, if not years. There is also the question of whether it was malice or simply an accident.

“This is not the point,” said Raubenstine. “You still need permission from the landowner who is the community. And the community does not give permission and treats it as the entire park because it is right along the park.”

Police said the community checked all other public parks. No traps were found. They hope that anyone who has information about who they might belong to will come forward.

“Even if it is small, when there was a small child, it is along a park.” Said Raubenstine. “And of course, if the weather was fine, they would have been on the bank of the stream.”

