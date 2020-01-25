A search of the woods where the body of the father of a 27-year-old Hounslow was found was carried out by detectives.

Officers investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani – known simply as “Shah” – have been painting the Beaconsfield area of ​​Buckinghamshire for five weeks.

Detectives confirmed on Thursday December 19, 2019 that the human remains found in the wooded area adjacent to Hedgerley Lane, Beaconsfield, belonged to Shah.

Crime Specialist Chief Detective Inspector Noel McHugh, who leads the investigation, said, “This search began in early December and resulted in the discovery of human remains, which we were unfortunately able to confirm in as long as Shah.

“A significant amount of evidence has been recovered and more than 200 bags of soil have been removed.

“It will be sieved wet to collect evidence and the soil will then be returned to the area.

“This has been and continues to be the worst time for Shah’s family as we continue to advance the investigation into his murder.

“It was also a difficult scene for my team to operate and I am truly proud of what they and other police colleagues have accomplished under very difficult circumstances.

“Our calls have helped advance our work, in particular by identifying witnesses even seven months after the activity here.

“My team and Shah’s family are very grateful to the local community and nearby service staff for their understanding and support while we do this vital work.”

DCI McHugh added: “I have no doubt that there are people with information who have still not come forward.

“There may be an erroneous loyalty to those responsible for Shah’s murder or you may be afraid of those involved; rest assured that we will treat your information with sensitivity and confidentiality.

“For anyone who knows, imagine the pain your continued silence is causing Shah’s family.

“Please contact us if you can help us, via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“A substantial reward of £ 20,000 remains available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.”

To date, detectives have made nine arrests as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information about Shah’s disappearance is asked to contact the police at 101 or via Twitter @MetCC. Please cite Operation Rockton. Anyone with information about Mr. Subhani’s disappearance is asked to call the police at 101, citing Operation Rockton.

To provide information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

