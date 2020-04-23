A Year Ago Today, Saudi Arabia Expelled My Husband. They Restrained His Body

April 23, 2019 began like any other day – until I read on the news that my husband, Abbas al-Hassan, had been executed. I did not receive a warning from the government, so I was shocked, also sad. I spent the day trying to gather information about what had happened to him and 36 others killed.

I have been afraid of this news for years. Abbas has been in prison since he was arrested in June 2013 for “crimes” calling for unity among all denominations and religions in Saudi Arabia: Sunni, Shiite, Sufi, and Christian. The Saudi government fabricated espionage charges against him for his beliefs, and eventually killed him because of them. He was arrested on his way home from work, and after ransacking our home, in front of our children, was taken to Al-Ha’ir Prison and put in solitary confinement for two months.

Officers there tortured him – blindfolded, beat and threatened him until he signed a false confession. My husband is a good man and an amazing father. This is how Saudi Arabia treats hundreds of innocent people.

For three years, Abbas was detained in prison without being told the reason. Then the allegations were finally announced and we were told that the case was brought before the Special Criminal Court. The government has three years to prepare for trial – Abbas and others in his case are given three weeks, without access to lawyers.

My husband told the court that his signed confession was the result of torture, but – as is common practice in Saudi Arabia – the court ignored this.

In 2016, two days after the celebration of Mawlid al-Nabi where Muhammad’s birth was celebrated, the court announced the death sentence against Abbas and 14 others in his case.

Our family lives in constant fear that the execution will be carried out. We ask for help from every institution in Saudi Arabia – the National Human Rights Institute, the Crown Prince Council, the Ministry of the Interior, prison administration for Al-Ha’ir and Al-Thaban, Directorate General of Prisons, Directorate General of Investigation in Jeddah. I even sent an apology to the Royal Court, but this was refused.

Desperate, I reached out to human rights organizations outside of Saudi Arabia, and to the United Nations. Finally, someone listened – the United Nations repeatedly stated that the execution of my husband must be stopped – in July 2017, February 2018, and March 2018 – and called attention to his torture and unfair trial. These calls were ignored by the Saudi government, which beheaded my husband without regard to his human rights.

On 7 November 2018 the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) declared the detention of Abbas arbitrary and against the law, because he was detained without a warrant, tortured, and sentenced in an unfair trial. Also sent a letter to the Saudi government about Abbas in March 2019 asking for information about his arrest and imprisonment. Authorities killed my husband, and only then answered, “The imposition and execution of the death penalty resulting from an abortion such as justice cannot inevitably surprise humanity’s conscience,” wrote UN experts.

The Saudi regime continues to deny my husband’s rights, even after his unlawful death. The day after the execution, I went to prison to ask for the body so we could bury it. The prison sent me to the Ministry of the Interior, who sent me back to prison, who directed me back to the Ministry, who sent me to the State Security Presidency … which sent me back to prison. No one will tell me where my husband’s body is stored.

The authorities made me promise not to hold a funeral, threatening to arrest my children if we did. They placed officers outside my house, to ensure that we did not grieve in public – for fear that Abbas would be martyred. Saudi Arabia has taken my husband, and now will not let us grieve. My children and I want to bury it and pay respects. We deserve that.

Zakia Albakheet lives in Saudi Arabia with his four children.

