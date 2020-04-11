A year later: Who killed a man in Lake Worth Beach? – News – The Palm Beach Post

Eliot Kleinberg @eliotkpbp

Saturday

Apr 11, 2020 09:35

LAKE WORTH BEACH – A year after Alonzo Reinos Ramirez was shot to death, authorities publicly appeal to find his killer.

“Someone knows something,” said the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office late Friday, a week before the anniversary.

The Palm Beach Post Assassination Tracker records and remembers the victims of the Palm Beach County assassination

Just before midnight on April 17, 2019, shotgun officers found Ramirez dead on South E Street near Lake Avenue, near downtown Lake Worth Beach. Investigators said they suspected the robbery.

In late April, investigators posted security camera videos showing two men the agency said they wanted to talk about killing. The agency did not disclose the locations of the cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Gelfand at 561-688-4023 or Palm Beach County Crime Stops at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

