A young budding astronaut from Queens, New York, wins a place at the Disney Dreamers Academy

QUEENS, New York – A New York teenager aspiring to be an astronaut is the latest student to be honored with “the opportunity of a lifetime” by The Walt Disney Company.

Myah Mitchell, a student at the Mary Louis Academy in Queens, was accepted to the Disney Dreamers Academy.

Keke Palmer of “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke” announced the exciting news to Mitchell live on ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​Thursday morning in front of his teachers, principal and classmates.

The presentation included a congratulatory video message from one of Mitchell’s idols, Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first African American woman in space.

Mitchell is a member of the robotics team, a musician, and a compassionate volunteer for many charities. She aspires to become an astronaut, but admits that others have tried to limit her dreams.

“People told me that my dream was too ambitious. To be black, to be feminine … people told me it was not for you,” she said.

Filled with emotion and tears, Mitchell called her “brilliant”, surrounded by her classmates.

Its director described it as deserving.

“She’s a musician, a member of the robotics team, started the girls program with code here, she volunteers with veterinarians, supervises young children every Saturday,” said director Ann O’Hagan-Cordes . “Myah will skyrocket, literally or metaphorically!”

The Disney Dreamers Academy, founded in 2008, helps ambitious young people aged 13 to 19 acquire the tools necessary to make their potential shine.

The four-day event for 100 selected students takes place at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It is organized by The Walt Disney Company, artist Steve Harvey and ESSENCE magazine.

The Dreamers interact with Disney actors, celebrities, industry experts and community leaders through inspirational discussions, immersive career activities and a networking and interview experience.

Dreamers can also enjoy the Walt Disney World amusement park and explore the magic of behind the scenes.

For more information on the program – and how all teens can apply – visit the Disney Dreamers Academy website.

