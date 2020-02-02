A young man was found injured on George Street in Croydon after a group attack

A young man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a group of people in Croydon.

While the police are investigating to find out exactly what happened, it is believed that the 20-year-old was probably attacked by a group that had fled when the police arrived.

Police were called to George Street in Croydon at 11.43 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, after reports of an injured man were reported.

The officers are investigating whether the attack took place in a “place of events” which would be Boxpark Croydon following testimony.

A police spokesman said: “The man was allegedly attacked by a group of suspects.

“At this stage, investigations are underway to determine whether the assault occurred at the scene of an event.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

“The victim was taken to hospital and his condition was not considered fatal.

“No arrests yet.”

MyLondon contacted Boxpark to find out if it had information about the attack.

Anyone with information is invited to contact the police at 101, citing CAD8650 / 01FEB.

Or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers by phone on 0800 555 111 or by email at crimestoppers-uk.org.

.