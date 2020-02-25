[a4-knightsbridge-reside:-law-enforcement-cordon-off-brompton-road-in-close-proximity-to-harrods-because-of-to-’emergency-incident’]

Police are attending an unexpected emergency incident on a important road in Knightsbridge.

Officers have place in position a cordon this morning (Tuesday, February 25) on the A4 Brompton Highway, at the junction with Hans Road.

Hans Highway and Brompton Highway both of those run along facet the office keep Harrods.

There are prolonged delays, with queues stretching back to Cromwell Gardens.

In a tweet Transportation for London wrote: “Emergency company incident. The A4 Brompton Street (SW3/SW1X) at the junction of Hans Highway.

“The road is shut northbound owing to a unexpected emergency services incident. Use an choice route. Targeted traffic is stationary with tailbacks now achieving Cromwell Gardens. Anticipate delays.”

MyLondon has contacted the law enforcement for a lot more details.

Are you at the scene? Were you caught up in the incident? Be sure to get in contact at [email protected]

Comply with our live blog site below for updates from the scene.