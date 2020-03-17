A40 Western Avenue: Younger man killed after staying hit by lorry in Hillingdon

A young man whose system was discovered on a significant West London street was killed soon after becoming strike by a lorry, law enforcement have mentioned.

Emergency companies ended up called to the A40 Western Avenue, in the vicinity of to Swakeleys Roundabout on the Uxbridge border in Hillingdon at all-around 4.20am on Tuesday (March 17).

The physique of a guy was discovered in the carriageway.

The Metropolitan Police believe that the gentleman, thought to be in his 20s, died right after becoming strike by a lorry.

“Inquiries keep on to identify the deceased – considered to be aged in his twenties – and trace appropriate future of kin,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Officers from the Critical Collision Investigation Device at Alperton are investigating and doing work to create the situations of the incident but at this stage consider the guy was in collision with a lorry.

“The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene. They were being not arrested.”

Component of the A40 was shut for additional than 6 several hours whilst forensic officers gathered proof.

Photos taken by passers-by show a forensic tent in the highway.

The highway reopened at close to 10.40am and visitors is now flowing commonly.

Everyone who witnessed the incident or has details or dash-cam footage which could guide law enforcement is asked to make contact with Alperton Targeted visitors Garage on 020 8246 9820.

Did you know the guy who died? If you would like to pay out tribute, you should electronic mail samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.

