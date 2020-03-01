[a5-hendon-crash:-witness-‘missed-demise-by-2-seconds’-just-after-aged-guy-died-in-horror-hendon-crash]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Observefor specifics of your info protection legal rights Invalid E-mail

A girl who was at the scene of the A5 crash in Hendon previous night says she is blessed to be alive.

An aged person, a pedestrian, sadly died following a collision amongst two vehicles in Hyde Estate Road in North London .

Law enforcement have been called to the scene of the collision, shut to the Colindale McDonalds, at all over 9pm on Saturday, February 29.

And now a person witness has stepped forward to say she was extremely just about killed as well.

Wishing to continue being anonymous, the witness stated: “I was at the scene when the crash happened. I skipped death by two seconds.





The road was closed for a amount of hours

(Image: David Nathan)



“If my car or truck and the car in entrance and guiding me did not have the rapidly reaction that we experienced it would have been us.”

The witness went on to say she won’t recognize what she observed transpire final evening.





Police were being identified as to The Hyde at about 9pm

(Picture: David Nathan)



“I have under no circumstances observed something like this in my lifetime,” she added.





No arrests have but been manufactured and police are continuing to glance into what transpired on this key North West London road last evening.

