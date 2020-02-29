[a5-hendon-live:-the-hyde-shut-just-after-person-in-80s,-dies-in-really-serious-crash]

A significant street in Hendon is at present closed in the two directions next a really serious crash.

The incident happened at about 9pm on the A5 The Hyde this night (Saturday, February 29).

A witness at the scene has explained the collision as ‘serious’.

Police have closed the street near the McDonald’s, with the cordon in place in between Kingsbury Road and Perryfield Way.

Soon prior to 11pm, the law enforcement verified a guy in his 80s has died at the scene.

A spokesperson for MPS Barnet explained: “A gentleman, believed to be in his 80s, has died at the scene. No arrest. Enquiries keep on to create conditions. Drivers pleas steer clear of the region.”

A spokesperson for TfL mentioned: “Street closed in both equally instructions following a road site visitors collision. Unexpected emergency services on-scene.”

For all the newest updates, follow the reside website underneath.

Are you at the scene? Electronic mail [email protected] with your pics, movie and any information and facts