[a5-hendon:-to-start-with-photographs-of-the-hyde-scene-as-aged-guy-dies-in-taxi-crash]

These are the initially pictures from a severe collision which has shut the A5 in Hendon.

Crisis expert services have been in attendance to the scene about 9pm on Saturday, February 29.

The collision happened shut to the Colindale McDonald’s on The Hyde.

Shots display the a silver minibus at the scene as well as a London taxi, with the front of the taxi absolutely ripped off.

Law enforcement have unfortunately confirmed a man considered to be in his 80s has died at the scene.





The entrance of the taxi has been wholly destroyed

(Graphic: David Nathan)



Police remained at the scene late into the night time.

A tweet from MPSBarnet mentioned: “We are operating at the scene of a collision concerning two cars in Hyde Estate Rd, Colindale NW9.

“A male, believed to be in his 80s, has died at the scene.

“No arrest. Enquiries proceed to create situation.





The road was closed for a number of hrs

(Graphic: David Nathan)



“Drivers please stay clear of the location.”

TfL buses were also diverted owing to the closure.

