Today, 37-year-old Bollywood superstar Allu Arjun has been lavished on social media by his fans with love and affection. The Telugu actor had a special treat for his fans this morning as he unveiled a poster titled Pushpa.

The actor has unveiled the title poster in five different languages, not one on his Twitter handle. The actor reported that the action thriller that was temporarily titled # AA20 is now officially titled as Pushpa.

# AA20 is now Pushpa! Alg Arjun appears first with Rugg and the intense incarnation

Flower. Multilingual posters. #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/30aGMMWrFx

– Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April, 1

First look and the title of my next movie “P U S H P A”. Directed by Dear Sukumar Garu. Music by lovely friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about it. You all liked it. @iamRashmika @ MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq

– Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April, 1

On the poster, Allu Arjun can play the game on a wild rubber look with long hair and a grown beard, as the actor appears in a completely intense avatar. In the background of the poster can also be seen a group of men standing behind the actor.

Reportedly, Pushpa is based on the background of Red Chandan’s smuggling, with Arlu Arjun playing the role of a lorry driver.

South diva Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the film. Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi was also in the lead role in the movie Allu Arjun Starr.

India will release Pushpa Allu Arjun’s first big page India, as it will release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

Music for Pushpa is made by Alu Arjun’s close friend and Tollywood music sensation Devi Shri Prasad aka DSP.

The film is helmed by filmmaker Sukumar. This will be the third time after Arya and Arya 2, where Aloo Arjun and Sukumar will be playing together for a movie.

